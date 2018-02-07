Home » Gallery » Dubai Gallery: Viviani celebrates 29th birthday with stage 2 win
Dubai Gallery: Viviani celebrates 29th birthday with stage 2 win
Feb. 7, 2018
2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Peloton The peloton set out for a 190-kilometer stage with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the background. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Mirza Yousef Mohamed Mirza (UAE Team Emirates) led the breakaway. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Cavendish Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) shared a hug with former Quick-Step teammate Fabio Sabatini. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Katusha-Alpecin Team Katusha-Alpecin is using the Dubai Tour to sort out its lead-out train for star sprinter Marcel Kittel, a new addition to the team. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Van Hooydonck Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) defended his lead in the best young rider competition and creeped up the overall standings thanks to intermediate sprints. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Groenewegen Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) spent his first day in the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Viviani flat Late in the race, Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) suffered a flat tire. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Viviani chase Viviani’s team assembled to help its sprinter chase back to the peloton in the final 20 kilometers. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Katusha sprint train Katusha-Alpecin put a train on the front to set up Kittel for the sprint. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Breakaway duo Soon, the final two breakaway riders, Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) were caught. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Sprint finish After Jakob Mareczko started the sprint a bit early, Groenewegen, Viviani, and Cavendish galloped for the line. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Viviani wins Viviani won a close sprint finish, his second win of the season with his new team Quick-Step. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 2: Viviani and Sabatini Viviani hugged fellow Italian
and lead-out man Sabatini after the sprint victory. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images