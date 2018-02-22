Home » Gallery » Abu Dhabi Tour Gallery: Viviani overcomes crosswinds in stage 2
Abu Dhabi Tour Gallery: Viviani overcomes crosswinds in stage 2
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 22, 2018
2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Novo Nordisk Team Novo Nordisk prepared for stage 2 in the shade in front of Yas Mall, the largest shopping mall in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Sieberg Marcel Sieberg got up close and personal with the trophy at sign in. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Quick-Step Without the team busses that the riders are used to, the Quick-Step team ate out of minivans and used coolers as chairs before the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Sign in Jonathan Castroviejo signed in for for Team Sky. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff was the leader heading into stage 2 and lined up alongside the trophy that will be presented to the overall winner. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Peloton Stage 2 of Abu Dhabi Tour was 148 kilometers of desert racing from Yas Mall to Yas Beach. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Breakaway There were multiple failed breakaways on stage 2. This one was led by Alessandro Tonelli. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Echelon Wind played a role on stage 2, breaking up the group and forcing Elia Viviani to bridge to the leaders. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Kristoff When the wind kicked up, so did Alexander Kristoff. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Kluge on the front The size difference between Roger Kluge and Caleb Ewan is significant. Ewan used this to his advantage on a windy stage through the desert. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Peloton The shipping port at Yas Beach made for an interesting backdrop to the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Zabel mechanical Rick Zabel suffered a mechanical during the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Sprint finish Elia Viviani was able to rejoin the front group and contend for the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Sprint finish With no chance for the win Andre Greipel sat up early while Viviani had his eyes on the finish line. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 2: Viviani Elia Viviani won stage 2 and took over the lead at Abu Dhabi Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images