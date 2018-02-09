Week in Tech: Chad Young memorial, Kristoff’s MET lid, Trek Project One

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Colorado time trial honors Chad Young

The Colorado School of Mines will hold its annual individual time trial up Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colorado on April 8, with support from Feedback Sports. This year’s event will benefit the Chad William Young Foundation. Young died tragically in the spring of 2017, succumbing to a traumatic brain injury he suffered when he crashed on a descent during the Tour of the Gila. Donations to the Chad William Young Foundation support merit-based scholarships, as well as developments in technology to prevent traumatic brain injuries. Registration for the event costs $25-40 depending on the rider’s category, and $5 of each entry fee will be donated to the Chad William Young Foundation.

Pivot’s Phoenix gets some added flash

Pivot’s Phoenix Carbon DH is now available in Aqua Blue with red highlights and sterling silver with yellow accents (pictured). All sizes have the same head tube and seat tube length. Other geometry numbers suit specific riding styles. A longer top tube is for the more racer type, while a shorter top tube allows for a bit more fun and is geared toward the bike park rider. The 440-millimeter seat stays makes it easier for riders to move the bike around, which translates to going through corners with more speed. The frame has a 62.5-degree head angle and 204 millimeters of travel. The Phoenix DH Carbon comes with a 10-year warranty and is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL.

Shred the trails, not your knees

Leatt’s 3DF 6.0 kneepads combine the classic soft protection of a trail pad with the hard caps of a downhill pad. The base soft layer covers the whole of the knee and upper shin, and uses 3DF perforated impact foam. It is CE certified as a level 1 for knee protection. The hard cap outer layer is split in two to provide comfort while pedaling. The two hard caps sit on the kneecap and upper shin. The design is supposed to improve sliding characteristics on rough terrain, thereby reducing related impact forces. It should also help reduce slippage during crashes. The pad was originally launched last year at Eurobike and Interbike, but is finally available to consumers. The 3DF 6.0 comes in three-color options and costs $89.99.

Merckx bikes honors the 50th anniversary of Cannibal’s Giro win

Eddy Merckx Bikes has created a limited edition paint scheme for its EM525 road frame, dubbed ‘La Maglia Rosa,’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx’s first Giro d’Italia victory in 1968. The bike is available as a frameset or as a complete bike. The special edition paint scheme is only available on the rim brake version. The complete bike comes with a Campagnolo Chorus group, Deda Super Zero stem and handlebar, Campagnolo Bora ONE35 wheelset, and Vittoria Corsa 25c tires. The frame is accented with pink along the top tube, down tube, and seat stays. The down tube is further adorned with lettering: “Limited Edition Maglia Rosa 1968.” The seat stays are printed with “ITALIA50.” The bike will be available beginning February 15 and will cost about $9,000 for the complete build.

Pro dome coverage from MET

As Italian and European champions respectively, UAE-Emirates teammates Fabio Aru and Alexander Kristoff will ride special edition versions of the Trenta 3K Carbon helmet by MET. The Trenta 3K Carbon was launched at the Tour de France last year and was named in honor of MET’s 30th anniversary. The Trenta 3K Carbon is, as the name suggests, a full carbon helmet with 19 vents. A size medium weighs a mere 215 grams. Kristoff will also have MET’s full aero helmet, the Mantra, in a special European champion paint scheme.

Trek’s Project One adds more custom paint

Trek Bikes has expanded its customization program, Project One, with three new paint scheme offerings — Chasin’ Aces, Full Fade, and Breakaway. John Degenkolb will ride the Chasin’ Aces scheme; it’s inspired by the German’s love for his Café Racer motorcycle. The Full Fade scheme (pictured above) blends two complementary colors, from light to dark. Customers can choose from thirteen different pre-determined Full Fade color options. The Breakaway scheme features two primary colors that sharply split the frame in half. All solid colors will be offered in the Breakaway design, except for Onyx Carbon. Chasin’ Aces is available on Trek’s Madone, while the Full Fade is available on all road, mountain, and triathlon Project One models. The Breakaway paint scheme is available on select Émonda models.

