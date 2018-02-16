The Week in Tech: Silca pouch grande, affordable State Bicycle, Zwift nationals

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Silca launches bigger seat roll and latex tubes

Silca’s Seat Roll Grande Americano, a larger version of its Seat Roll Premio, has the ability to carry a 700x62mm (29×2.5) tubes or two inner tubes up to 700x30mm. Three internal pockets keep things organized. The roll is made out of water-repellent 1000D ballistic nylon, and the BOA Closure System snugs up tightly around seat rails to keep the roll compact. The Grande Americano costs $58. Silca has also collaborated with tire manufacturer Vittoria to create a latex inner tube. Latex is more elastic, so as the material is stretched or flexed, it returns to shape much faster and with less energy loss. Silca believes this results in a savings of up to 5 Watts. The latex tube weighs 85 grams and costs $15.

Read more >>

State Bicycle Co. grows its line

State Bicycle Company has expanded its popular Core-Line of bikes. The Ghoul, Ashford, Hunter, and Pigeon are built around a steel frame, which comes in three sizes (50cm, 54cm, and 58cm). 40-millimeter deep v-style wheels are equipped with a flip-flop hub so you can change from fixed gear to singlespeed. The riser bars are outfitted with Vans grips. Each model includes front and rear brakes and platform pedals. The bikes cost $299 each.

Read more >>

Become a virtual national champion with Zwift

On February 24, Zwift is hosting a virtual national championship race in 15 countries with the most registered Swift users. There will be a men’s and women’s race, and Zwifters should only join their country’s race on the day of competition. Rider’s will compete over the Watopia Volcano Climb course, which is 14.2 miles and climbs 669 feet per lap. The men’s race will be three laps and the women’s race will be two laps. Riders are required to wear a heart rate monitor to be eligible for the win and riders producing over a 5 watts per kilo average for the race will be automatically disqualified. These riders can be reinstated after providing similar real-life matching performances verified by ZADA. Furthermore, Strava data for the Zwift national championship races must also be open and not private or hidden. Riders can register here before the race.

Read more >>

Let Lennard Zinn maintain your mountain bike

VeloPress has released the sixth edition of Lennard Zinn’s best-selling guide, “Zinn & the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance.” The book offers simple step-by-step instructions for maintenance of everything ranging from vintage components to the newest technologies. The sixth edition includes a chapter on electronic shifting, which covers maintenance, service, repair, and troubleshooting of all Shimano electronic shifting groups. Another chapter covers maintenance, service, and repair of all hydraulic and mechanical disc-brake systems. The book also includes complete info on the new 11-speed and SRAM 12-speed drivetrains. Zinn offers new guidelines on wheel size selection based on your frame size, suspension settings, travel, and much more. The book is now available in bookstores, bike shops, and online.

Read more >>

Stolen bike alert!

Erik Nohlin, lead designer at Specialized Bicycles, had all six of his custom bikes stolen from his garage in San Francisco. The stolen bikes include an Allez Track, Allez 74 40th anniversary edition, AWOL Transcontinental, Turbo e-bike, Sequoia Expert, and an S-Works Diverge. More information on the details of the bikes and pictures of the bikes can be found on Nohlin’s Instagram page. Nohlin is offering a reward and anyone with leads or tips can contact Nohlin at erik.nohlin@specialized.com.

Let’s all help Erik get his bikes back!