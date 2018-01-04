VN Show: Why we’re watching Sagan, Froome, and Boels Dolmans in 2018

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDWSport.com, VeloNews.com, BrakeThrough media, YouTube/LanterneRouge, YouTube/Le Tour de France, YouTube/Giro d’Italia, YouTube/Saul Miguel, YouTube/UCI, Wikimedia Commons, Facebook/PeterSagan, Flickr Creative Commons

The 2018 cycling season is about to kick off, and there are plenty of storylines to follow this season. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we hit some of the biggest plots to follow throughout the season.

The classics campaign looks to be another showdown between Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet. Will Daniel Oss’s move from BMC to Bora upend the rivalry?

The Giro d’Italia will see Tom Dumoulin try to become the first man in 25 years to defend his title. The Dutchman faces a host of talented challengers, including Chris Froome.

In women’s cycling, Dutch team Boels Dolmans looks to dominate the UCI Women’s WorldTour for the third year in a row. We’re secretly hoping that challengers like Coryn Rivera, Annemiek van Vleuten, and Kasia Niewiadoma steal some victories.

Finally, there’s the Tour de France. Will the most vital moment of this year’s Tour happen on the climbs, the cobblestones, or in a UCI accredited laboratory?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.