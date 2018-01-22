Video: Col Collective climbs TDF stage 11’s Col du Pré

The central feature of stage 11 of the 2018 Tour de France from Albertville to La Rosière, the Cormet de Roselend has been the scene of much drama over the years, none more so than in 1996 when treacherous conditions saw race leader Stéphane Heulot abandon in tears just 2 kilometers from the summit. Belgian Johan Bruyneel overshot a tight left-hand bend on the descent (disappearing into a ravine to the gasps of all watching). And the whole world witnessed the seemingly unstoppable Miguel Indurain crack on the final climb to Les Arcs, bringing Big Mig’s dominant reign in the Tour to a dramatic end. However it’s surprising that it has taken until this year for the race to visit the Col du Pré. Naturally if there’s a chance to bag an extra col or two then we’re never going to let that opportunity pass us by.