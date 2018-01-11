VN Show: The shrinking peloton, CX Nationals moves to December

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Why we’re watching Sagan, Froome, and Boels Dolmans in 2018 What are the biggest storylines heading into the 2018 cycling season?

Pro cycling is shrinking in 2018 as the WorldTour peloton sheds riders. It’s all because the UCI has changed the number of riders that can participate in the grand tours, one-day races, and small stage races. With fewer riders in the WorldTour, what does this mean for young up-and-coming professionals hoping to make it to cycling’s biggest stage? On today’s The VeloNews Show, we ponder this change.

Plus, we examine this weekend’s USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championships in Reno, Nevada. The course has everything you want for a cycloross race: sand, stairs, and even dinosaurs!

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.