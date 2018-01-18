VN Show: Compton, Hyde win at CX Nationals; Blevins the hip-hop star

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from YouTube/CXHairs, Red Bull Content Pool, YouTube/SlamerDad, YouTube/USA Cycling, Twitter.com/USACyclingLive, YouTube/TheLateShowwithJamesCorden, TDWsport.com, Flickr Creative Commons

USA Cycling’s national cyclocross championships delivered plenty of drama and excitement this past weekend. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we break down all of the action from Reno, Nevada.

Stephen Hyde and Jeremy Powers revived their rivalry in the elite men’s race. Katie Compton took her 14th national title in the women’s race. And some young up-and-coming racers turned heads with impressive rides.

One of those riders is Christopher Blevins, who already owns multiple national titles in mountain bike racing. That’s not the only reason we’re impressed with Blevins, however. Blevins is a budding music star, and on this week’s episode, we check out his music video.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.