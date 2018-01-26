Wellens out-sprints Moscon in Challenge Mallorca day two

Tim Wellens collected his first win of 2018 by winning a two-man sprint at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana Friday, the second day of Challenge Mallorca.

Lotto-Soudal’s Belgian breakaway specialist beat Sky’s Gianni Moscon in the dash to the line after 140 kilometers of hilly racing. Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, in just his second race back after a traumatic injury in stage 1 of the Tour de France last July, was a surprising third place.

Prior to the race, Wellens indicated that he was on good form: “I will be in top shape later than usual, but I should already be able to set good results in Mallorca as I’m always good at the start of the season.”

In the race’s closing kilometers, Valverde was a primary instigator, attacking a small lead group that was about three minutes ahead of the peloton.

Wellens and Moscon went clear in the end to contest the win, leaving Valverde to ride home alone to third.

The Challenge Mallorca continues Saturday with the Trofeo Lloseta-Andratx. Although this 165.8km race includes two categorized climbs midway through, it might not favor the pure climbers as much as Friday’s race.