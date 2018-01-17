Tour Down Under: Viviani captures first win of 2018 on stage three

Elia Viviani not only took his maiden victory of the 2018 season on Thursday but also scored the first victory of the season for his team, Quick-Step Floors, in Victor Harbor at the Santos Tour Down Under. Viviani joined Quick-Step Floors in the offseason from Team Sky.

Cheeky sprinting tactics from Caleb Ewan cost Mitchelton-Scott the victory, as it appeared Ewan thought his lead-out man, Alex Edmondson, was quick enough to take the stage, but that was not the case. Viviani came on strong in the end and Ewan started his sprint much too late to follow the Italian. Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) finished second, as Ewan ended the day in third.

However, Ewan extended his lead in the general classification over his teammate Daryl Impey to 16 seconds. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) sits third overall, 12-seconds behind.

Top 10, stage 3

1. Elia Viviani, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, in 03:04:40

2. Phil Bauhau, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00

3. Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:00

4. Simone Consonni, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:00

5. Peter Sagan, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 0:00

6. Simon Clarke, EF EDUCATION FIRST-DRAPAC, at 0:00

7. Alex Edmondson, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:00

8. Zakkari Dempster, UNISA, at 0:00

9. Dries Devenyns, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:00

10. Jay Mccarthy, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 0:00

Top 10 GC after stage 3

1. Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, in 07:54:00

2. Daryl Impey, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:10

3. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:12

4. Jay McCarthy, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:12

5. Nathan Haas, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN, at 0:15

6. Jhonatan Restrepo, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN, at 0:15

7. Elia Viviani, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:16

8. Simone Consonni, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:16

9. Carlos Barbero, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 0:16

10. Anthony Roux, FDJ, at 0:16

Thursday’s third stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under began in Glenelg and finished along the coast in Victor Harbor. The stage was originally slated to be 146.5 kilometers with three laps of 13 kilometers each around Victor Harbor, but extreme heat caused organizers to cut two of the finishing circuits, in the name of protecting the riders. Thus, the stage was only 120.5-kilometers long.

For the third day in a row, Scott Bowden (UniSA) and Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) were in the breakaway. They were the only two riders to go up the road and the duo would build a maximum advantage of over five minutes before the sprinter teams took to the front of the peloton to keep the leaders in check.

Dlamini crossed the KOM point at Penny’s Hill Road (Cat. 1, 2.8km at 7.6%) after 38 kilometers of racing in first position to extend his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. At this point in the stage, the mercury had crept over the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark.

With 55 kilometers to go, Bowden was all alone in the lead as Dlamini dropped back to the peloton, which was led by Lotto Soudal. Greipel came to the Tour Down Under with good form, as he won the opening stage of the race on Tuesday. Wednesday’s stage was a bit too tough for The Gorilla to contest for the stage win, so he was looking for win number two of the 2018 race on Thursday.

The hot temperatures took its toll on the riders as the stage went on. The pace was not terribly fast for a flat stage like on Thursday. Bowden was broke back into the peloton with just under 20 kilometers to go. Although, the young rider on team UniSA wasn’t so much as chased down by the peloton, as he chose to sit up and go back to the bunch.

Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) attacked out of the peloton a few kilometers later and crossed the finish line to begin the 13-kilometer finishing circuit with a 15-second advantage over the peloton. Lotto Soudal and Mitchelton-Scott continued to do the bulk of the work at the front of the main bunch. Machado’s attack would be short-lived and he was brought back with eight kilometers to go.

The run-in to the finish was quick, as the circuit climbed inland, thus leaving a high-speed descent back to the coast where the finish line was located. Mitchelton-Scott seemed to have its tactics sorted out, as five riders were at the front of the peloton keeping the pace high for Ewan on the descent into Victor Harbor.

Inside the final kilometer, Mitchelton-Scott still controlled the peloton with Ewan sitting in third position. The final lead rider for the Aussie sprint phenom was newly crowned Australian national road race champion Edmondson. Edmondson sprinted hard on the front of the peloton and appeared to be charging to victory with Ewan on his wheel.

Ewan took a glance over his left shoulder as the finish line approached and saw a streak of blue powering toward the line. He quickly realized Edmondson would not hold on to take the stage win and he needed to sprint himself. Viviani came quickly though and got the jump on Ewan, giving him no shot at the victory. Ewan began his sprint late enough that he was also passed by Bauhaus right on the line.

A shake-up in the general classification could occur on Friday’s fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under from Norwood to Uradlia, as the only categorized climb of the day comes extremely late in the stage. The riders will summit the cat. 1 Norton Summit Road (5.8km @ 5%) with a mere 7.4 kilometers remaining. In a post-stage interview on Thursday, Ewan admitted he will probably lose the Ochre Leader’s jersey tomorrow and instead focus on Sunday’s final stage in downtown Adelaide. The penultimate stage of the 2018 Tour Down Under finishes atop the famed Old Willunga Hill.

Furthermore, Friday’s stage will start at 10:30 a.m. local time, an hour earlier than originally scheduled. This decision was made by race organizers because high temperatures are expected again.

