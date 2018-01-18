Tour Down Under: Sagan takes stage four and overall lead

Three-time World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) captured his first career stage win at the Santos Tour Down Under on Friday in Uraidla. The Slovakian was able to pump his legs the quickest in the downhill sprint that was fast enough that none of the riders stood out of the saddle. He also took over the lead in the general classification.

The cat. 1 Norton Summit Road climb came late in the stage and thinned out the peloton to around 40 riders. The select group attacked each other the descent to the finish, but none of the attacks were able to stick. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) started the downhill sprint to the line, but was unable to hold off Sagan and finished second on the stage. He’s second in the general classification as well.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), a former winner of the Tour Down Under, finished third on the stage. He sits fourth in the general classification, 10-seconds behind Sagan. Sagan’s teammate Jay McCarthy is third overall at nine seconds.

Top 10, stage 4

1. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, in 03:21:07

2. Daryl Impey, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:00

3. Luis Leon Sanchez, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 0:00

4. Diego Ulissi, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:00

5. Jay McCarthy, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:00

6. Dries Devenyns, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:00

7. Domenico Pozzovivo, BAHRAIN MERIDA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00

8. Rui Costa, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:00

9. Pierre LaTour, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 0:00

10. Laurent Didier, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 0:00

Top 10 GC after stage 4

1. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, in 14:19:49

2. Daryl Impey, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:02

3. Jay McCarthy, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:09

4. Luis Leon Sanchez, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 0:10

5. Diego Ulissi, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:14

6. Robert Gesink, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 0:14

7. Rui Costa, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:14

8. George Bennett, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 0:14

9. Dries Devenyns QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:14

10. Egan Arley Bernal, TEAM SKY, at 0:14

Friday’s 128-kilometer fourth stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under from Norwood to Uraidla was for the riders hoping to claim overall victory. There was only categorized climb in the stage route, but it came extremely late in the stage. The cat. 1 Norton Summit Road (5.8km at 5%) peaked with a mere 7.4 kilometers remaining. However, the KOM point was not at the actual summit, as the riders had to climb for two more kilometers before the downhill began. Intense heat would again play a role, as the mercury crept over the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark. Race organizers even changed the start time to an hour earlier in an attempt to avoid the hottest part of the day.

The UniSA duo of Zakkari Dempster and Alexander Porter broke away from the peloton in the opening kilometers. They built an advantage of nearly 10 minutes before the peloton began to take notice. Mitchelton-Scott took the onus of setting the pace in the bunch and beginning to bring back the lead, as they were the team of race leader Caleb Ewan. Mitchelton-Scott also had Impey in with a chance for the stage win.

A hard chase by the likes of Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe shaved nearly five minutes off the gap to the leading duo over the course of the middle 50 kilometers of the stage. Dempster and Porter were only four minutes in front of the peloton entering the final 50 kilometers to the finish. A much more manageable gap. The duo was sure to tire and struggle up the final climb, having spent all day working hard in the heat while the GC contenders and rouleurs of the peloton sat in the wheels.

Soon Dempster was alone in the lead, as the heat had zapped away all of Porter’s energy. The young rider took one last long and hard pull up a short uncategorized climb for Dempster before he was finally dropped on the descent. Dempster’s gap to the peloton still hovered around four minutes with 40 kilometers to go.

Dempster was brought back by the peloton a few kilometers before the climb Norton Summit Road with 15-kilometers remaining.

The peloton hit the climb all together with BMC Racing at the front of the bunch. First Miles Scotson set the pace and then four-time Tour Down Under overall winner Simon Gerrans took over. They were sacrificing themselves for their leader Porte.

While Norton Summit Road is a first category climb, it is not terribly difficult. The riders were averaging nearly 30kph (18.6mph) up the climb. Gerrans led a rather large select group over the KOM point at the top with Porte crossing in second. However, the climb was not quite finished. After about a kilometer of flat, there was one last steep 800-meter kicker before the descent into Uraidla.

Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) attacked out of the group just before the riders hit the steep kicker. Team Sunweb had multiple riders in the group and quickly shut down the attack by Canty and Izaguirre.

Once over the main climb, the descent to the finish was not straightforward. The road dipped and dived toward the finish, creating multiple opportunities for attacking. Port and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) took advantage of one the rollers to attack and get a gap. Sagan bridged across the gap with Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) and Izagirre in tow, creating five out front.

The World Champion attacked over the top of Porte and Bennett and soon was alone in the lead with a mere two kilometers remaining. Porte chased the move down with the others on his wheel and soon the whole group of around 40 riders was back together as the attackers lost their lead due to watching each other instead of riding full-steam ahead.

Dani Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac) tried to attack inside the final kilometer, but it didn’t work out and he served as simply a lead-out man for the sprint.

The sprint to the finish was incredibly fast with the riders cadence quick enough that they were unable to stand up. Sagan proved to have the quickest legs, passing Impey inside the final 25 meters.

Sagan will wear the Ochre leader’s jersey on Saturday for the queen stage of the race, as the riders will tackle the famous climb of Willunga Hill. BMC Racing’s Porte has won atop the climb the last four years.

