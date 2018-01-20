Tour Down Under: Porte wins for fifth time atop Willunga Hill on stage 5

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) is the king of Willunga Hill, as the Tasmanian won atop the famed climb in the Adelaide Hills for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday at the Santos Tour Down Under. He attacked with just over a kilometer to go and no one could make his speed on the climb. However, he did not open a big enough gap to take the overall lead.

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) led home a select group eight-seconds behind Porte with Dimension Data’s Tom-Jelte Slagter coming in two seconds later for third.

After a period of waiting, it was determined that Porte and Impey were on the same time in the general classification. The Ochre leader’s jersey was awarded to Impey on countback.

Though disappointed not to have the leader’s jersey, Porte was still happy to get the stage win. “It’s a fantastic day for my team,” Porte said. “It’s probably the hardest time I’ve done this climb. It really hurts. There were crosswinds coming into Willunga but I can’t say it was unexpected. It happens every year.

“It’s unfortunate that I miss out on the Ochre jersey by very little but Daryl has had a fantastic Tour. It was up to me to put more time onto him. I couldn’t finish the job off but I’m happy with another stage. After my crash at the Tour de France, I’ve worked hard and I’m super motivated for this season. I just hope that come July I’ll be on top form.”

The penultimate stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under on Saturday traveled 151.5 kilometers from McLaren Vale to the summit of Willunga Hill. The course was separated into two parts. The first part consisted of three flat circuits around McLaren Vale and the second part of the course featured around Willunga Hill. The riders would tackle Willunga Hill on two occasions with the last ascent serving as the finish. The queen stage of the Tour Down Under began finishing at the summit of Willunga Hill instead down in the town center six years ago.

A breakaway of seven riders quickly established itself and included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), King of the Mountains classification leader Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data), Zakkari Dempster and Scott Bowden (UniSA), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Nuno Bico (Movistar) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin). Bora-Hansgrohe took the initiative of keeping the break close early in the race.

Toward the end of the opening circuit, Bico hit the deck in the breakaway. The Portuguese rider fell heavily on a corner but was able to get up and chase back onto the breakaway. However, he was badly cut-up with road rash prevalent on his right hip, both of his arms, and back. Blood was running down his right arm and onto his handlebars.

Bora-Hansgrophe received assistance in keeping the breakaway in-check with BMC Racing sending multiple riders to the front. Team Sky sent riders to the front as well and Bahrain-Merida did the same. With so many teams helping in the pacemaking, the breakaway stood little chance of surviving to the finish. The gap was locked-in at three and a half minutes for kilometer after kilometer.

The seven leaders began the first ascent of Willunga Hill with a 1:35 advantage over the peloton, as 25-kilometers remained in the stage. Rather quickly, the lead group split in half with Dlamini, Bowden, and De Gendt riding away from the others. As the peloton began the climb, the fight at the front was fierce. Many teams were trying to position their leader toward the front.

Near the top of the climb, Bowden was unhitched from the lead group. Dlamini crossed the top of Willunga Hill in second behind De Gendt and secured the King of the Mountains classification for the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under. He turned off the gas once over the top of the climb, leaving De Gendt alone in the lead. The Belgian had about a one-minute advantage over the Bahrain-Merida led peloton, but one more ascent of Willunga Hill was still to come.

Inside the final 10 kilometers, De Gendt had been caught and the peloton was charging down the road. EF Education First-Drapac put the hammer down in a crosswind section that split the peloton. Porte and race leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) looked to be in danger of being caught on the wrong side of the split for a moment but quickly moved forward to make the front split.

BMC Racing led onto the final ascent of Willunga Hill, but soon UAE-Team Emirates took over in support of Diego Ulissi. UAE’s time on the front was short-lived, however, as Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) set a quick pace in support of Porte. This put many riders on the limit and soon the Ochre leader’s jersey of Sagan was slipping backward with 1.8 kilometers still to go to the finish.

Everyone knew an attack was coming from Porte and everyone also knew where it was coming. In his four previous victories atop Willunga Hill, Porte had attacked in the same spot each time.

There was no trickery in 2018, as Porte made his move on his favorite curve 1.4 kilometers from the line. Initially, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), who began the day sitting third overall, was the only one able to follow Porte’s acceleration. It looked as though McCarthy may challenge Porte for the stage win, but then the BMC Racing rider kicked a second time and McCarthy was dislodged.

Porte powered all the way to the line to win atop Willunga Hill for a fifth straight year but was his gap large enough to take the Ochre leader’s jersey. He had secured the winner’s time bonus, which greatly helped his chances of securing the Ochre jersey.

McCarthy faded in the final kilometer, as a select group of climbers passed him and sprinted toward the line. He would finish the stage outside the top 10 and more than 20-seconds behind Porte.

“The plan was to try to stay with Porte,” McCarthy said after the stage. “My legs just exploded with 600 meters to go. It was lights out. Last year I was on the podium, but to get within that podium range, I needed to pick up time bonuses throughout the week. I gave everything on the climb.”

Impey was the best of the rest to capture second on the stage, eight-seconds adrift of Porte. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) finished third.

After a period of waiting after the stage ended to calculate the general classification, it was complicated as both Porte and Impey had bonus seconds to factor into their overall time, it was determined that Impey was the overall leader. However, Porte and Impey are on the same time. Slagter is third overall at 16-seconds behind.

Sunday’s final stage of the 20th edition of the Santos Tour Down Under is a circuit race in downtown Adelaide and there are time bonuses available at intermediate sprints and the finish. With Porte and Impey on the same time in the general classification, the final stage will surely contain many fireworks. The riders will start in the race village and roll neutral down the street for 20 laps of a 4.5-kilometer circuit around Edler Park. The 90-kilometer stage will be incredibly fast and as in year’s past, a sprint finish is expected.

Full results, stage 5

1. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, in 3:42:22

2. Daryl Impey, (RSA) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :08

3. Tom-Jelte Slagter, (NED) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :10

4. Dries Devenyns, (BEL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :10

5. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :10

6. Gorka Izagirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :10

7. Diego Ulissi, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :10

8. Robert Gesink, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :14

9. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :14

10. Rúben Guerreiro, (POR) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :14

11. Enric Mas Nicolau, (ESP) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :14

12. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :14

13. Domenico Pozzovivo, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :14

14. Sam Oomen, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :14

15. Christopher Hamilton, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at :14

16. George Bennett, (NZL) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :14

17. Mikael Cherel, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :19

18. Marc Soler, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :19

19. Nathan Earle, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at :19

20. Brendan Canty, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :19

21. Ben O’connor, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :19

22. Luis León Sanchez, (ESP) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :19

23. Jay Mccarthy, (AUS) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :24

24. Ruben Fernandez, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :35

25. Scott Davies, (GBR) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :35

26. Maurits Lammertink, (NED) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :44

27. Daniel Moreno, (ESP) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :47

28. Cameron Meyer, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :51

29. Michael Valgren Andersen, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 01:02

30. Lars Bak Ytting, (DEN) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 01:12

31. Michael Storer, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at 01:16

32. Tiago Machado, (POR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 01:16

33. Georg Preidler, (AUT) FDJ, at 01:16

34. Owain Doull, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 01:18

35. Niklas Eg, (DEN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 01:18

36. Eros Capecchi, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 01:18

37. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 01:18

38. José GonÇalves, (POR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 01:24

39. Stijn Vandenbergh, (BEL) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 01:45

40. Adam James Hansen, (AUS) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 01:47

41. Laurent Didier, (LUX) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 01:47

42. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 01:56

43. Manuele Mori, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 02:01

44. Nelson Oliveira, (POR) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 02:06

45. Yukiya Arashiro, (JPN) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 02:08

46. Ben Gastauer, (LUX) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 02:08

47. Simon Gerrans, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 02:28

48. Jasha SÜtterlin, (GER) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 02:33

49. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 02:33

50. Steele Von Hoff, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 02:45

51. Marco Marcato, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 02:55

52. Valerio Agnoli, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 03:24

53. Daniel Oss, (ITA) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 03:24

54. Enrico Battaglin, (ITA) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 03:42

55. Lachlan Morton, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 03:55

56. Nikias Arndt, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at 04:04

57. Mike Teunissen, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 04:04

58. Laurens De Vreese, (BEL) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 04:26

59. Koen De Kort, (NED) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 04:39

60. Mathew Hayman, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 04:41

61. Danilo Wyss, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 04:41

62. Matthieu Ladagnous, (FRA) FDJ, at 04:41

63. Maarten Wynants, (BEL) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 04:41

64. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia, (COL) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 04:41

65. Salvatore Puccio, (ITA) TEAM SKY, at 04:41

66. Manuele Boaro, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 04:41

67. William Clarke, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 04:56

68. Simon Clarke, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 04:56

69. Peter Kennaugh, (GBR) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 05:18

70. Timothy Roe, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 05:53

71. Thomas Leezer, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 06:15

72. Pavel Kochetkov, (RUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 06:15

73. André Greipel, (GER) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 06:42

74. Michael Morkov, (DEN) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 06:42

75. Mitchell Docker, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 07:28

76. Jaco Venter, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 07:28

77. Miles Scotson, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at 07:29

78. Daan Olivier, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 08:08

79. Scott Bowden, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 08:08

80. Tom Bohli, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 08:08

81. Matteo Montaguti, (ITA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 08:08

82. Alexander Edmondson, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 08:26

83. Lukasz Wisniowski, (POL) TEAM SKY, at 08:45

84. Maciej Bodnar, (POL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 08:45

85. Logan Owen, (USA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 09:46

86. Tom Scully, (NZL) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 09:46

87. Thomas De Gendt, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 09:46

88. Artyom Zakharov, (KAZ) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 09:56

89. Chad Haga, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 10:52

90. Damien Howson, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 10:52

91. Oscar Gatto, (ITA) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 10:52

92. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 11:47

93. Patrick Bevin, (NZL) BMC RACING TEAM, at 11:47

94. Nico Denz, (GER) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 11:47

95. Antoine Duchesne, (CAN) FDJ, at 11:47

96. Christopher Lawless, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 11:47

97. Nans Peters, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 11:47

98. Fumiyuki Beppu, (JPN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 11:47

99. Carlos Barbero, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 11:47

100. Jaime Castrillo Zapater, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 11:47

101. Ramunas Navardauskas, (LTU) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 11:47

102. Alexander Porter, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 11:47

103. Sam Welsford, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 11:47

104. Nicholas Dlamini, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:47

105. Mark Renshaw, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:47

106. Jens Debusschere, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 11:47

107. Nuno Matos, (POR) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 11:47

108. Marcel Sieberg, (GER) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 11:47

109. Robert Thomas Wagner, (GER) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 11:47

110. Fabio Sabatini, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 12:44

111. Simone Consonni, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 12:44

112. Elia Viviani, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 12:44

113. Riccardo Minali, (ITA) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 12:44

114. Florian Senechal, (FRA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 12:44

115. Zakkari Dempster, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 12:44

116. Mads Würtz Schmidt, (DEN) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 12:44

117. Alex Frame, (NZL) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 12:44

118. Nathan Haas, (AUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 12:44

119. Sam Bennett, (IRL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 12:44

120. Matteo Bono, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 12:44

121. Rüdiger Selig, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 12:44

122. Mads Pedersen, (DEN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 12:44

123. Truls KorsÆth, (NOR) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 13:00

124. Phil Bauhaus, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at 13:13

125. Davide Cimolai, (ITA) FDJ, at 13:13

DNS Anthony Roux (FRA), FDJ

DNS Jack Baur (NZL), MITCHELTON – SCOTT

GC after stage 5