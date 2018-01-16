Tour Down Under: Greipel gets victory number 17 on stage 1

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprinted to victory on stage one of the Santos Tour Down Under on Tuesday in Lyndoch. Nicknamed the Gorilla, Greipel now has 17 stage victories all-time in the race, the most by any rider.

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second with World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won Sunday night’s People’s Choice Classic, completed the podium.

Top 10, stage 1 top 10

1. Andre Greipel, LOTTO SOUDAL, in 03:50:21

2. Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:00

3. Peter Sagan, BORA-HANSGROPHE, at 0:00

4. Elia Viviani, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:00

5. Simone Consonni, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:00

6. Phil Bauhaus, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00

7. Nathan Haas, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 0:00

8. Matteo Montaguti, AG2R-LA MONDIALE, at 0:00

9. Ramunas Navardauskas, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 0:00

10. Riccardo Minali, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 0:00

The opening stage of the six-day Santos Tour Down Under traveled 145 kilometers from Port Adelaide to Lyndoch. Port Adelaide was last visited in the race in the first edition. The route for the day focused in the area around Lyndoch, as the riders completed a 26.5-kilometer circuit three times once they reached the finishing city. Lyndoch had hosted a finish in 2016 and 2017 with Ewan winning on both occasions.

Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Scott Bowden (UniSA) broke away in the early kilometers. The peloton was in no hurry to chase them down and the trio quickly built an advantage of over four minutes.

Dlamini took the only King of the Mountain point at the top of Hamburg Scrub (Cat. 2, 6.3km at 4%) and will wear the white and black jersey, as leader of the KOM competition for stage two.

Bowden dropped off the lead group and went back to the peloton shortly after the KOM, leaving two riders in the lead.

Michelton-Scott’s Damien Howson led the peloton kilometer after kilometer during the middle part of the race. The Australian team clearly had faith in Ewan, who won four stages at the Tour Down Under in 2017. Ewan launched his sprint a bit too early at the People’s Choice Classic on Sunday and had to settle for third in the event. He had won the race the previous two years. He was hoping for a different outcome on Tuesday.

Behind Howson, Team Sky was at the front in full force looking after their sprinter Chris Lawless. Lawless is a neo-pro in 2018 after spending the 2017 season racing for Axeon Hagens Berman. Sky started the race with six riders after Kristoffer Halvorsen crashed in the sprint on Sunday and broke his right hand. A new rule this year limits teams to seven riders in WorldTour races instead of eight. Eight riders will be the maximum number of riders in a team for Grand Tours in 2018 when it was previously nine.

The leading duo crossed the finish line to begin the three finishing circuits with 79.5 kilometers left in the race. There lead over the peloton hovered around the two and a half minute mark.

Clarke crossed the sprint point first midway through the lap and gained the three-second time bonus. Behind the leading duo, riders attacked out of the peloton in pursuit of taking the third spot at the sprint point and more importantly the one-second time bonus that came with that position. The Tour Down Under often comes down to a race of seconds. Rui Costa (UAE Emirates), a threat for the GC, just barely missed out on getting the bonus second. He was beaten by Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin), whose teammate Nathan Hass finished fourth overall in 2017.

A lap later, Clarke took the sprint point again and this time the peloton came to the sprint line together. Nathan and Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished third overall last year, went wheel-to-wheel to the line fighting for the bonus one-second. Haas came out on top.

With less than 30 kilometers remaining, Dlamini was dropped by Clarke and the Tasmanian was left to fend for himself in the front. Clarke crossed the finish line to begin the final 26.5-kilometer lap with a 1:30 advantage over the peloton.

The rider in the pink and green of EF Education First-Drapac was brought back into the bunch with 10 kilometers to go to the finish, as the teams of the sprinters came to the fore. Quick-Step Floors sent its entire team to the front to put fast-man Elia Viviani in prime position. Clarke would be awarded the most aggressive rider prize for the stage, a consolation for spending nearly the entire day in the lead.

The peloton left Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who came to Australia chasing stage wins, on the side of the road with less than five kilometers to go. The Irishman had jammed his chain. Bora-Hansgrohe’s number two sprinter for the race is no slouch — it’s Sagan.

Elbows were spread wide heading into the last kilometer with the sprinters fighting for position. Quick-Step Floors looked to have put Viviani in perfect position for the Italian to take his first victory with his new team. Viviani switched from Team Sky to Quick-Step Floors over the offseason.

The peloton screamed around the final sweeping left-hand bend at the 300 meters to go and lined up for a straight sprint to the finish. An FDJ rider slid out on the bend and crashed heavily into the barriers on the right side of the road.

Viviani was the first to launch his sprint on the left side of the road, while Ewan went on the right side. However, the winner would come from the center. Greipel charged down the center of the road to take the opening race of the 2018 WorldTour calendar. Sagan followed Greipel through the final kilometer but did not have the speed to come around the German.

Ewan finished third while Viviani finished fourth. Both riders finished in the same spot they did on Sunday at the People’s Choice Classic.

The Santos Tour Down Under continues on Wednesday with a 148.6-kilometer route from Unley to Sterling. The riders will tackle a difficult finishing circuit in Sterling to end the stage. The uphill finish in Sterling isn’t too steep to purely suit the GC contenders, but gaps could form in the peloton in the run-in, so positioning will be key.

