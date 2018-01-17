Tour Down Under: Ewan wins difficult stage 2 into Stirling

Aussie sprinting phenom Caleb Ewan won the difficult second stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under into Stirling on Wednesday. Mitchelton-Scott finished first and second on the stage, as Daryl Impey held on for second after leading out Ewan. Ewan also took over the lead in the general classification, as former race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) was dropped on the rolling run-in to the finish.

GC contender and former winner in Stirling, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), finished third and also gained a few bonus seconds. He’s hoping to improve on his third-place overall finish from last year.

“It was a finish that probably suited Sagan better than it suited me, so to get one up on him here in a finish (like that) is a bonus,” Ewan said. “It’s probably more exciting winning on a stage you’re a bit more unsure about going into … I’m very thrilled.”

The stage was dominated by a solo breakaway by Movistar’s Jaime Castrillo who was caught with less than 15 kilometers to go in the stage.

Top 10, stage 2

Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON-SCOTT,1 in 04:03:55

Daryl Impey, MITCHELTON-SCOTT,2 at 0:00

Jay McCarthy, BORA – HANSGROHE,3 at 0:00

Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE,4 at 0:00

Nathan Haas, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN,5 at 0:00

Elia Viviani, QUICK-STEP FLOORS,6 at 0:00

Gorka Izagirre, BAHRAIN MERIDA PRO CYCLING TEAM,7 at 0:00

Domenico Pozzovivo, BAHRAIN MERIDA PRO CYCLING TEAM,8 at 0:00

Luis Leon Sanchez, ASTANA PRO TEAM,9 at 0:00

Carlos Barbero, MOVISTAR TEAM,10 at 0:00

Top 10 overall after stage 2

1. Caleb Ewan, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, in 07:54:00

2. Daryl Impey, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:10

3. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:12

4. Jay McCarthy, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 0:12

5. Nathan Haas, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN, at 0:15

6. Jhonatan Restrepo, TEAM KATUSHA – ALPECIN, at 0:15

7. Elia Viviani, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:16

8. Simone Consonni, UAE-TEAM EMIRATES, at 0:16

9. Carlos Barbero, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 0:16

10. Anthony Roux, FDJ, at 0:16

The second stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under traveled 148.6 kilometers from Unley to Stirling. The riders tackled a 21-kilometer finishing circuit in Stirling to end the stage that was by no means flat. The uphill finish in Stirling isn’t too steep to purely suit the GC contenders, but gaps could form in the peloton in the run-in, so positioning entering the finale was critical.

Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data), and Scott Bowden (UniSA) were in the breakaway for the second straight day but were also joined on Wednesday by neo-pro Jaime Castrillo (Movistar). Clarke won the stage into Stirling in the 2012 edition of the Tour Down Under.

Dlamini promptly crossed the only KOM point of the day first at the top of Tea Tree Gully Hill (Cat. 2, 2.5km at 6.3%) after 15 kilometers of racing. He extended his lead in the King of Mountains classification, as he won the only KOM point on stage one as well. After he won the climb, he bid goodbye to his fellow breakaway companions and rejoined the peloton.

As the riders entered the final 100 kilometers of the stage, the breakaway was pushing their advantage over the peloton toward the seven-minute mark. This got the attention of Bahrain-Merida and all of the seven riders on the team went to the front of the peloton to begin reeling back-in the three leaders.

Clarke began the second stage of the Tour Down Under sitting third overall, four seconds behind race leader and stage one winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal). He captured both sprint points out on the course and with them a total of six bonus seconds. This put Clarke in the virtual Ochre leader’s jersey.

After winning the second sprint point with about 70 kilometers remaining to the finish, Clarke decided to drop back to the peloton. Bowden followed suit and all of a sudden Castrillo was left all alone in the lead. The Spaniard crossed the finish line in Stirling to begin the three circuit laps with nearly four minutes over the peloton.

On the first circuit around Stirling, Bahrain-Merida continued to set a fierce pace in the peloton and had shrunk Castrillo’s lead to just 1:20. The final seven kilometers of the circuit is a gradual rolling uphill, which makes the finish more suited to a rider like Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), than a pure sprinter like Ewan.

Steve Morabito (FDJ) crashed midway through the second circuit and after recovering from the initial shock of the crash, it appeared he hurt his shoulder badly. He was seen working with the race doctor and doing motions similar to popping back-in a dislocated shoulder. Morabito would remount his bike and continue, though he had lost considerable time to the peloton. He would finish the stage.

Castrillo’s day out front came to an end with 13 kilometers remaining to the finish on the last circuit around Stirling. EF Education First-Drapac was seen at the front of the peloton along with Bora-Hansgrohe.

As the riders began the final seven-kilometer drag up to the line, Team Sunweb took control of the peloton, as current race leader Greipel was seen going out the back. There would be a new leader of the race at the finish line.

Ewan was still near the front of the peloton at the five-kilometer sign and was surrounded by nearly all of his Mitchelton-Scott teammates.

The pink jerseys of EF Education First-Drapac led the peloton under the red kit marking the final kilometer of the stage. Soon after, Lotto-NL Jumbo came to the front of the peloton with two riders. Robert Gesink was sitting in second position. However, he was left on the front of the bunch much too far the finish and simply served as the final lead-out for the fast men. Impey led out Ewan, as World Champion Sagan brought McCarthy to the front from a little way back.

It appeared Sagan may take the stage win, as he went shoulder to shoulder with Ewan, but Sagan began to fade as the steep finish hill started to bite. Ewan pulled away, as Impey tucked into his slipstream and hung on for second on the stage. McCarthy finished third on the day with Sagan finishing fourth.

Ewan’s win in Stirling came as a bit of a surprise, as the steep finish doesn’t particularly suit a pure sprinter. As consolation for his incredible effort, Ewan pulled on the Ochre Leader’s jersey. He has a 10-second lead over Impey in the general classification. Sagan sits third at 12 seconds with McCarthy on the same time. McCarthy is highest in the overall among the riders contending to win the general classification.

The Santos Tour Down Under continues on Thursday with the third stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor. The 146.5km stage will finish with three laps of 13 kilometers each around Victor Harbor. The stage is expected to end in another bunch sprint finish.

Stage 2 full results

1. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, in 4:03:55

2. Daryl Impey, (RSA) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00

3. Jay Mccarthy, (AUS) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

4. Peter Sagan, (SVK) BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

5. Nathan Haas, (AUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

6. Elia Viviani, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

7. Gorka Izagirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

8. Domenico Pozzovivo, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

9. Luis León Sanchez, (ESP) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

10. Carlos Barbero, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

11. Pierre Roger Latour, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

12. Anthony Roux, (FRA) FDJ, at :00

13. Diego Ulissi, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :00

14. Daniel Moreno, (ESP) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :00

15. Rohan Dennis, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

16. Timothy Roe, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at :00

17. Simone Consonni, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :00

18. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, (ESP) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

19. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa, (POR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :00

20. Robert Gesink, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

21. Dries Devenyns, (BEL) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

22. Richie Porte, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

23. Tom-Jelte Slagter, (NED) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

24. Rúben Guerreiro, (POR) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

25. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, (COL) TEAM SKY, at :00

26. Marc Soler, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

27. Sam Oomen, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

28. Michael Valgren Andersen, (DEN) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

29. Georg Preidler, (AUT) FDJ, at :00

30. Enric Mas Nicolau, (ESP) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

31. Scott Davies, (GBR) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

32. Cameron Meyer, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00

33. George Bennett, (NZL) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

34. Nathan Earle, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at :00

35. Mikael Cherel, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

36. Christopher Hamilton, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

37. Brendan Canty, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :00

38. Lars Bak Ytting, (DEN) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

39. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia, (COL) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

40. Mike Teunissen, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

41. Eros Capecchi, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

42. Niklas Eg, (DEN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

43. Ruben Fernandez, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

44. Owain Doull, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at :00

45. Ben Gastauer, (LUX) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

46. Laurent Didier, (LUX) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

47. Ben O’connor, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

48. Lachlan Morton, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

49. Salvatore Puccio, (ITA) TEAM SKY, at :11

50. Laurens De Vreese, (BEL) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :13

51. Adam James Hansen, (AUS) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :13

52. William Clarke, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :13

53. Artyom Zakharov, (KAZ) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :16

54. Maarten Wynants, (BEL) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :27

55. Manuele Mori, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :32

56. Stijn Vandenbergh, (BEL) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :32

57. Fumiyuki Beppu, (JPN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :32

58. Simon Gerrans, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :32

59. Tom Bohli, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at :32

60. Miles Scotson, (AUS) BMC RACING TEAM, at :32

61. Nelson Oliveira, (POR) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :32

62. Jasha SÜtterlin, (GER) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :40

63. Daan Olivier, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :40

64. Koen De Kort, (NED) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :50

65. Tiago Machado, (POR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :54

66. Patrick Bevin, (NZL) BMC RACING TEAM, at :54

67. Thomas Leezer, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :58

68. Steele Von Hoff, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 01:03

69. Simon Clarke, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 01:04

70. Nuno Matos, (POR) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 01:04

71. Enrico Battaglin, (ITA) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 01:13

72. Nikias Arndt, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at 01:15

73. Mathew Hayman, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 01:42

74. Jack Bauer, (NZL) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 01:42

75. Zakkari Dempster, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 01:46

76. Marco Marcato, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 01:49

77. Matteo Bono, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 01:49

78. Tom Scully, (NZL) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 02:09

79. Danilo Wyss, (SUI) BMC RACING TEAM, at 02:18

80. Daniel Oss, (ITA) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 02:43

81. Michael Morkov, (DEN) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 02:43

82. Valerio Agnoli, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 02:46

83. Yukiya Arashiro, (JPN) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 02:46

84. Maurits Lammertink, (NED) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 03:03

85. Damien Howson, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 03:21

86. Alexander Edmondson, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 03:21

87. José GonÇalves, (POR) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 03:26

88. Chad Haga, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 03:28

89. Thomas De Gendt, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 03:46

90. Pavel Kochetkov, (RUS) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 03:46

91. Matteo Montaguti, (ITA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 03:46

92. Nans Peters, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 03:46

93. Oscar Gatto, (ITA) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 03:46

94. Jaco Venter, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 05:15

95. Alexander Porter, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 05:37

96. Riccardo Minali, (ITA) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 05:37

97. Peter Kennaugh, (GBR) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 05:51

98. Michael Storer, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at 06:01

99. Mitchell Docker, (AUS) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 06:01

100. Truls KorsÆth, (NOR) ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 06:01

101. Christopher Lawless, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 07:21

102. Lukasz Wisniowski, (POL) TEAM SKY, at 07:21

103. Fabio Sabatini, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 07:21

104. André Greipel, (GER) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 07:21

105. Mark Renshaw, (AUS) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 07:21

106. Nico Denz, (GER) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 07:21

107. Mads Würtz Schmidt, (DEN) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 08:31

108. Marcel Sieberg, (GER) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 09:55

109. Robert Thomas Wagner, (GER) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 09:55

110. Antoine Duchesne, (CAN) FDJ, at 09:55

111. Jaime Castrillo Zapater, (ESP) MOVISTAR TEAM, at 09:55

112. Rüdiger Selig, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 09:55

113. Nicholas Dlamini, (RSA) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 09:55

114. Florian Senechal, (FRA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 09:55

115. Matthieu Ladagnous, (FRA) FDJ, at 09:55

116. Jens Debusschere, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at 09:55

117. Mads Pedersen, (DEN) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 09:55

118. Logan Owen, (USA) TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:09

119. Maciej Bodnar, (POL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 11:09

120. Phil Bauhaus, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, at 14:49

121. Alex Frame, (NZL) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 14:49

122. Manuele Boaro, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 14:49

123. Steve Morabito, (SUI) FDJ, at 14:49

124. Scott Bowden, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 14:49

125. Sam Bennett, (IRL) BORA – HANSGROHE, at 14:49

126. Roberto Ferrari, (ITA) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 19:26

127. Ramunas Navardauskas, (LTU) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 24:11

128. Davide Cimolai, (ITA) FDJ, at 24:11

129. Samuel Welsford, (AUS) AUSTRALIA, at 24:11

130. Jonathan Dibben, (GBR) TEAM SKY, at 24:11

DNS Daniel Hoelgaard, (NOR) FDJ

GC after stage 2