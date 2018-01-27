Skujins victorious on day three of Challenge Mallorca

Toms Skujins captured Trek-Segafredo’s second victory in three days on Saturday at the Trofeo Lloseta-Andratx, the third day of Challenge Mallorca.

It’s a great start to the season for the Latvian after he began the offseason having surgery to repair a collarbone that had not healed properly. Skujins originally broke the collarbone in May after he crashed heavily on the descent of Mt. Hamilton at the Amgen Tour of California.

Skujins also switched teams over the offseason, joining Trek-Segafredo. He joined the team after spending the previous two season with the Slipstream Sports outfit. His new teammate, John Degelkolb, won the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca.

The third day of the Challenge Mallorca was a 165.8km race that included two categorized climbs midway through. Though, the finish was by no means flat with many short hills featuring.

Skujins was able to sit back and relax, as the race headed toward the finish with his teammate Michael Gogl up the road. Gogl had attacked solo with more than 50 kilometers remaining. A group of about 10 riders caught Gogl with less than 10 kilometers to go and included the likes of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky).

Skujins attacked after Gogl was caught and managed to power through the final kilometers to take the win. Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished alone in second more than 25 seconds behind. Elmar Reinder (Roompot-Nederlandse Lot) finished third shortly after.

Valverde led home the chase group nearly 45 seconds after Skujins crossed the line.

Challenge Mallorca concludes on Sunday with the Trofeo Palma. The riders will tackle category 3 climb in the second half of the race, but the climb crests with roughly 30 kilometers still to go. The run-in to the finish is flat after the descent, so the sprinters may be able to catch back on.

Top 10