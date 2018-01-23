San Juan, stage 3: Mullen wins TT; Ganna takes lead

The youngsters stole the day at Vuelta a San Juan with Ryan Mullen winning stage 3 and Filippo Ganna taking the overall lead.

“It’s January, the first race of the year; I didn’t come in with the expectations of winning,” said Mullen. “I wanted to see how I would stand against guys like Flippo [Ganna], and this is motivation and hopefully motivation for me in the next races like Algarve.”

Irish time trial champion Mullen, 23, won the 14.4km race against the clock in San Juan, Argentina. Riding for UAE Team Emirates, Ganna, 21, pulled on the leader’s jersey after finishing 25 seconds behind the Trek-Segafredo winner. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Rafal Majka was third on the day, 30 seconds slower than Ganna, and looks poised to contest the final overall title.

Mullen added that he saw an opportunity a few weeks ago when he examined the course’s route and profile. The windy final four kilometers were difficult, but he was able to cope with the conditions.

“I just had to push, but I felt like I was dipping in the final five minutes; I had to hang on,” Mullen said. “I think everyone got it wrong today, you always push hard in a headwind, but that last 4km [was a surprise]. I forgot, and I started going slower and slower. Everyone was the same, even Filippo [Ganna].”

Wednesday’s stage 4 could be another chance for the sprinters. The 182.8km race from San José Jachal to Villa San Agustín has a climb midway through and a long downhill run to the finish.

Gregor Brown contributed to this report from San Juan.

Stage 4, top 10

1. Ryan Mullen, TREK – SEGAFREDO, in 0:17:43

2. Filippo Ganna, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :25

3. Rafal Majka, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :30

4. Gregory Daniel, TREK – SEGAFREDO, s.t.

5. Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera, MEDELLIN, at :36

6. Winner Andrew Anacona, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :38

7. Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona, MEDELLIN, at :44

8. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :44

9. Eduardo Sepulveda, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :50

10. Jhonnatan Narvaez, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :52

Top-10 overall