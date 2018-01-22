San Juan, stage 2: Villalobos wins from break, takes lead

Roman Villalobos attacked his way into the overall lead Monday in Vuelta a San Juan. Ricardo Escuela (Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima) was second to the Canel’s-Specialized rider in stage 2. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) was third.

The winning breakaway went late in the 150-kilometer stage that started and finished in Peri Lago Punta Negra, Argentina.

Benoot initiated the action inside the final five kilometers and was followed by the two Continental-team riders. The Costa Rican Villalobos had the fastest turn of speed out of the three and took the biggest win of his career.

He also moved into the overall race lead with a four-second advantage over the Argentinian Escuela.

Stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) led home the peloton close behind to finish fourth.

Tuesday’s stage 3 is the 14.4km individual time trial around San Juan, which should reveal which GC riders are on form to challenge for the overall title.

Top 10, stage 2

1. Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis, CANEL’S – SPECIALIZED, 3:25:06

2. Ricardo Escuela, ASOCIACION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, s.t.

3. Tiesj Benoot, LOTTO SOUDAL, s.t.

4. Filippo Ganna, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, s.t.

5. Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera, MEDELLIN, s.t.

6. Rafal Majka, BORA – HANSGROHE, s.t.

7. Gonzalo Joaquin Najar, SINDICATO DE EMPLEADOS PUBLICOS DE SAN JUAN, s.t.

8. Alexander Cataford, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, s.t.

9. Guillaume Boivin, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, s.t.

10. Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, s.t.

Top-10 overall