San Juan: Local rider Najar wins stage 5 and takes lead

Argentinian cycling fans cheered one of their own to victory and the overall lead at Vuelta a San Juan Friday in stage 5.

Gonzalo Najar (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) won atop Alto de Colorado in the race’s queen stage, nearly two minutes ahead of Oscar Sevilla (Medillin-Inter). Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Sidermec) was third.

The 169.5km stage featured a mountaintop finish at 2,565 meters above sea level.

Najar now holds the overall race lead by 1:02, thanks to a respectable 34th-place result in Tuesday’s time trial.

The Argentinian national champion looks poised to keep the overall lead to the end of the seven-stage race as the remaining two stages, Saturday and Sunday, are both relatively flat courses around San Juan.

Top 10, stage 5

1. Gonzalo Joaquin Najar, SINDICATO DE EMPLEADOS PUBLICOS DE SAN JUAN, in 4:16:26

2. Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera, MEDELLIN, at 1:58

3. Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI – SIDERMEC, at 2:05

4. Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis, CANEL’S – SPECIALIZED, at 2:15

5. Tiesj Benoot, LOTTO SOUDAL, s.t.

6. Eduardo Sepulveda, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:23

7. Filippo Ganna, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, s.t.

8. Cristian Camilo MuÑoz Lancheros, COLOMBIA, at 2:52

9. Dayer Quintana, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:57

10. Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, s.t.

Top-10 overall