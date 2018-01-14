Mathieu van der Poel wins fourth straight elite Dutch ‘cross title

European champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) claimed his fourth consecutive elite Dutch national cyclocross championship in Surhuisterveen on Sunday. He overcame a mechanical at the start that forced him into the middle of the pack to handily win by over a minute. Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) finished second with David van der Poel, Mathieu’s older brother, rounding out the podium.

Top 10

1. Mathieu van der Poel

2. Lars van der Haar

3. David van der Poel

4. Corné van Kessel

5. Stan Godrie

6. Patrick van Leeuwen

7. Gert-Jan Bosman

8. Thijs van Amerongen

9. Eddy van IJzendoorn

10. Bart Barkhuis

Mathieu van der Poel and company tackled the same course in Surhuisterveen that the elite women raced on Saturday. The course included multiple stair sections, a sandpit, and even a straight run through a warehouse-like building. As with the women’s race, deep mud was present and riders were seen pitting roughly once per lap for a clean machine.

Corné van Kessel (Telenet Fidea) took the holeshot, as van der Poel was seen sliding backward in the pack on the long pavement section to start the race. The former world champion was looking down, apparently having dropped his chain. He never dismounted his bike and was back at the front of the field before the first lap was over.

At the end of the opening lap, van der Poel had punched the gas and only van der Haar was able to follow. However, the two leaders would not keep the pressure fully on, and van Kessel and David van der Poel made it a quartet of leaders early in the second lap.

Mathieu was soon solo, as he swiftly rode a deep mud section that the others in the group struggled with. David entered the section first but was forced to dismount and run. Mathieu powerfully rode by his brother and got a gap that forced him to fully commit to keeping the pressure on. After the race, he said he had not intended to go it alone that early, as he was planning on helping his brother throughout the race.

David would hold his own in Surhuisterveen. Although he wouldn’t be able to keep pace with van der Haar to make it a van der Poel one-two finish, he would beat van Kessel for third place.

The under-23 men raced alongside the elite riders with Jens Dekker taking the victory.

Full report and results to come