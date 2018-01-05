Garfoot and Dennis defend titles in Australia TT championships

Katrin Garfoot and Rohan Dennis left no doubt about their talents in the time trial discipline, winning their respective Australian national TT championships Friday. For each rider, it was their third consecutive individual time trial championship title.

Garfoot beat Lucy Kennedy by 2:29 on the 29.5km course in Buninyong. Shara Gillow (FDJ) was third, 2:36 behind.

Kennedy rides for Mitchelton-Scott, Garfoot’s former team. After 2017, Garfoot, 36, decided to live in Australia full-time, leaving behind the life of a European-based professional cyclist.

Originally from Germany, Garfoot will also race the national road race championships on Sunday, which she also won in 2017.

Dennis won his time trial by a similarly impressive margin, 1:08 over Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) in the 40.9km test. His BMC Racing teammate, Richie Porte, joined him on the podium in third, 1:44 slower.

“It’s hard to win as you see with guys like Richie Porte, Luke Durbridge, and Miles Scotson, who is up-and-coming and improving every year. So, it’s not easy to win. It’s stressful but as I said, it’s more the pride and honor of wearing it,” Dennis said of the chance to wear the Australian champion’s jersey for a third consecutive year.

He said he paced himself carefully in the hot conditions, waiting until the final five kilometers before he gave an all-out effort.