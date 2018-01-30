VN podcast, ep. 68: CX worlds preview; Toms Skujins interview

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Rainbow jerseys are on the line this weekend at cyclocross worlds in Valkenburg, Netherlands. We consider the top favorites and look back at the treacherous final round of the World Cup last Sunday in Hoogerheide.

Road season is also underway with early season races in Argentina, Mallorca, and Australia. Trek-Segafredo came out swinging this week with five wins worldwide. One of the men to raise his arms was Toms Skujins, a newcomer to the American team. Spencer interviews him to talk about the turmoil of changing teams, racing the Vuelta, and more.

