VN podcast, ep. 66: CX Nats rundown; will Boels keep winning?

With Katie Compton crushing her 14th title and Stephen Hyde battling Jeremy Powers for his second title, CX Nats was an instant classic. We look back on the key races, and what’s ahead for the best American cyclocross racers.

Also in this show, we discuss the 2018 Women’s WorldTour. Some key riders have moved to new teams, but will that stop Boels-Dolmans from winning nearly any race? The Dutch powerhouse team looks as good as ever.

