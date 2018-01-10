VN podcast, ep. 65: Can Porte win the Tour? CX Nats preview

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Expectations are high for Richie Porte to podium (or win!?) the Tour de France. The trouble is, his past performances have been patchy. We debate the Australian’s talents and weaknesses in the first half of this podcast. There are some reasons to be bullish and others to be skeptical of Porte’s potential.

Then, we look ahead to this weekend’s USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Reno! Will Katie Compton get lost in a casino and open the door for a rival to break her streak of 13 consecutive wins? Did Stephen Hyde race too much in the lead-up to championships? Plus, we debate the event’s move back to December after the Reno race.

