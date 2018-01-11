Interviews podcast: Holloway on World Cup win; Red Hook Crit

Welcome to the VeloNews Interviews podcast. This series features in-depth conversations with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

Daniel Holloway burst onto the track World Cup this year winning an omnium event in Chile. First of all, he explains what the omnium event is all about. Then, we discuss his role on the new USA Cycling National Team and his diverse background as a pro cyclist. He’s done everything from European racing to Red Hook Crits.

