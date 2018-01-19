The Week in Tech: Carbon Smuggler, i9 disc wheels, SRAM DUB and more

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need, and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Transition gives Smuggler some carbon love

Transition’s Smuggler has shed its holiday pounds and will be soon available in carbon. The carbon Smuggler frame weighs 6.5 pounds, which is 2.3 pounds lighter than the aluminum version. The bike features Transition’s Speed Balanced Geometry, which translates to a slacker head tube angle and a rider-forward, central riding position between the front and rear contact points. A carbon Transition Smuggler frame costs $2,999, which is $1,000 more than the aluminum frame. A complete SRAM XO1 build costs $5,999. The Smuggler will be available this spring.

Read more >>

Industry Nine bets big on carbon road disc

I9 made a name for itself with its mountain bike components, but roadies can now join in the fun. The i9.35, i9.45, and i9.65 are all tubeless-ready and have a 21-millimeter wide rim. The model names represent the rim depth, with the 35 serving as a climbing wheel and the 65 as an aero wheel. All three wheels are built with a 24-spoke hub and come with a lifetime warranty. An i9.35 wheelset weighs 1,355 grams; the 45 weighs 1,495 grams; and the 65 registers at 1,555 grams. The 35 and 45 wheels are currently available, and the 65 will follow in February. A 35 wheelset costs $2,300, while the 45 will run $2,350, and the 65 costs $2,400.

Read more >>

SRAM Dub standardizes the standards?

SRAM’s DUB (Durable Unified Bottom bracket) system includes just one spindle size, 28.99-millimeters, scrapping the 24-millimeter and 30-millimeter sizes altogether. The single spindle size works in conjunction with an array of bottom bracket sizes, which in turn fit all standard frames. The change to one spindle size is intended to extend the life of the bottom bracket, but it also allowed SRAM to make its products lighter. SRAM says the 28.99-millimeter size maximizes durability while cutting down on weight. The engineers at SRAM started with a 30 millimeter spindle and worked backward from there. DUB bottom brackets, minus the crankset, range from $38 to $50 depending on the model.

Read more >>

Showers Pass gets stoked on spring

The Spring Classic jacket from Showers Pass features a combination of a waterproof hardshell and softshell stretch fabric. It’s intended to combat wet spring conditions, and it’s lighter than Showers Pass’s Elite 2.1 jacket — it weighs just 10.6-ounces in size medium. The jacket also packs down to fit easily in a jersey pocket. 3M Scotchlite reflective piping lines the front zipper, and there’s more reflective hits throughout. The front zipper is angled to reduce bunching and chafing at the neck. Two vents under each armpit offer plenty of quick ventilation. The Spring Classic is available in extra-small, small, medium, large, and XL, and costs $289.

Read more >>