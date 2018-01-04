VN podcast, ep. 64: The big stories of 2018; religion in cycling

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN podcast: Rally riders prep for 2018… no bikes needed Rally Cycling riders hike, ski, play basketball, and bond with teammates new and old at winter training camp in Colorado.

To kick off the new year, we examine the key stories to watch in 2018: Sagan vs. Van Avermaet, Froome’s Salbutamol scandal, and much more. We are joined by our new reporter, Dane Cash of VeloHuman and the Recon Ride podcast to look ahead to the coming cycling season.

Later in the show, Fred Dreier talks about a story he wrote for the January/February issue of VeloNews magazine about religion and cycling. Lots of top professionals are religious, but they often feel compelled to keep their faith under wraps. An organization called Athletes in Action is endeavoring to help support them and provide a community.

