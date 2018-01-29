VeloNews to be exclusive cycling home for The Outer Line

VeloNews announces a new collaboration with the cycling analysis and commentary website The Outer Line. VeloNews.com will now offer a new and separate menu on its website which will provide exclusive coverage from The Outer Line, as well as links to site’s longer reports and an extensive archive of historical articles. This menu will be located at http://www.velonews.com/category/the-outer-line.

The Outer Line was founded in 2013 by Steve Maxwell and Joe Harris to explore, evaluate and propose solutions to some of the economic, governance, structural, and ethical challenges facing the sport of professional cycling. The site has published some 100 reports and detailed long-form articles covering these topics, many of which have previously been excerpted on VeloNews.com over the past few years.

“Executives around the sport — team managers, regulators, governance and financial people — refer to The Outer Line as the ‘Harvard Business Review’ of the cycling world,” said Felix Magowan, CEO of the VeloNews parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media (Pocket). “With Steve being one of the two writers of The Outer Line as well as a key owner of Pocket, it only makes sense that the two entities should start working more closely together.”

Said Fred Dreier, editor in chief of VeloNews, “Steve and Joe have written many articles for both our website and magazine in the past — and we’re looking forward to working more closely with them going forward. The Outer Line represents a new and different type of content for VeloNews, and we hope it will diversify and broaden our appeal, as well as our audience.”

The Outer Line also occasionally publishes the work of other researchers and authors in the sports business, governance, and scientific fields, and anyone interested in discussing possible stories or research projects should contact Steve Maxwell (303) 442-4800, or Joe Harris 32-460-955-563.