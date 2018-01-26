Where U.S. fans can watch pro cycling in 2018

American cycling fans can’t just flip on their TVs to watch a race during the summer, unfortunately. However, there are a number of ways they can tune into the action, mostly via online streaming services.

If you already have an NBC Sports Gold subscription from last season, that will remain valid until the start of the Tour de France, when that service renews. That subscription costs $30, but NBC Sports has not announced a price for the 2018-2019 subscription, or the complete schedule beyond June.

Fubo.TV offers a seven-day free trial, and you can subscribe for the first month after that trial for $20 plus a $9 add-on fee for cycling content. After that, the subscription rate is $40 per month plus the $9 add-on fee. Fubo allows viewers to cancel their subscriptions at any time.

Note: This is a preliminary schedule and it is subject to change at any time. Of course, there are a variety of other ways to stream online races for free or with a VPN — if you go that route, do so with caution and at your own risk.

2018 pro cycling TV calendar

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – January 27-28, Fubo.TV

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide – January 28, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Gold

UCI Cyclocross Women’s World Championships – February 3, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Gold

UCI Cyclocross Men’s World Championships – February 4, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Gold

Dubai Tour – February 6-10, Fubo.TV

Abu Dhabi Tour – February 20-25, Fubo.TV

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – February 24, Fubo.TV

UCI Track World Championships – February 28, Fubo.TV

Strade Bianche – March 3, Fubo.TV

Paris-Nice – March 4-11, NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports Group

Tirreno-Adriatico – March 7-13, Fubo.TV

Milano-Sanremo – March 17, Fubo.TV

Volta a Catalunya – March 20 – 26, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Gold

Gent-Wevelgem – March 25, Fubo.TV

Dwars door Vlaanderen – March 28, Fubo.TV

Ronde van Vlaanderen – April 1, Fubo.TV

Scheldeprijs – April 4, Fubo.TV

Paris-Roubaix – April 8, NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports Group

De Brabantse Pijl – April 11, Fubo.TV

Amstel Gold Race – April 15, Fubo.TV

La Flèche Wallonne – April 19, NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports Group

Liège-Bastogne-Liège – April 23, NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports Group

Tour de Romandie – April 24-29

Giro d’Italia – May 4-27, Fubo.TV

Tour Series – May 9-18, Fubo.TV

Amgen Tour of California – May 14-20, NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports Group, and Tour Tracker

Critérium du Dauphiné – June 4-11, NBC Sports Gold and NBC Sports Group

UCI BMX Supercross World Championships – June 5-9, Fubo.TV

Tour de Suisse – June 9-17, NBC Sports Group

Tour de France – July 7-29, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Group

OVO Women’s Tour – June 13-17, Fubo.TV

Prudential Ride London – July 29, NBC Sports Group

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah – August 6-12, local Fox stations, Fubo.TV, and Tour Tracker

Arctic Race of Norway – August 8-12, NBC Sports Group

Colorado Classic – August 16-19, Fubo.TV and Tour Tracker

Vuelta a España – August 25-September 16, NBC Sports Group

Tour of Alberta – August 31-September 3, Fubo.TV and Tour Tracker

Brussels Cycling Classic – September 1, Fubo.TV

Tour of Britain – September 2-9, Fubo.TV

UCI Mountain Bike World Championship – September 4-9, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Group

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec – September 7, Fubo.TV

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal – September 9, Fubo.TV

UCI Road World Championships – September 25-30, Fubo.TV and NBC Sports Group

Paris-Tours – October 7, NBC Sports Group

Tour of Taihu Lake – October 6-13, Fubo.TV

Milano-Torino – October 10, Fubo.TV

Gran Piemonte – October 11, Fubo.TV

Il Lombardia – October 13, Fubo.TV

Mountain bike World Cup

RedBull.TV has streamed mountain bike World Cups for the past few seasons and is expected to do so again in 2018. This service is free to U.S. viewers.

Stellenbosch, South Africa (XCO) – March 10

Lošinj, Croatia (DHI) – April 21-22

Albstadt, Germany (XCO/XCC) – May 19-20

Nové Mesto, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC) – May 26-27

Fort William, Scotland (DHI) – June 2-3

(DHI) — Leogang, Austria (DHI) – June 9-10

Val di Sole, Italy (DHI/XCO/XCC) – July 7-8

Vallnord, Andorra (DHI/XCO/XCC) – July 14-15

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DHI/XCO/XCC) – August 11-12

La Bresse, France (DHI/XCO/XCC) – August 25-26

UCI MTB World Championships, Lenzerheide, Switzerland – September 4-9