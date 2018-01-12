Tirreno-Adriatico will pay tribute to Scarponi in 2018

The 2018 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will pay tribute to Italian Michele Scarponi, as the fifth stage will finish in the fallen rider’s hometown of Filottrano. Scarponi tragically died last spring after he was struck by a car while out training. He had won the Tour of Alps just days before.

As in years past, the 53rd edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will open with a team time trial on March 7. The stage will around the travel around the Versilia seafront in Lido di Camaiore and cover 21.5 kilometers. The second and sixth stages will be for the sprinters with finishes in Follonica and Fano. The third and fifth stages will be rolling and suit the puncheurs of the bunch. The shake-up in the general classification should come on stage four. The 219-kilometer stage begins in Foligno and travels to a summit finish at Sassotetto. The final ascent to the finish is 14 kilometers. The race ends on March 13 with a 10-kilometer time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the 2017 edition over Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). It was his second triumph in the general classification in three years after he also won the 2015 edition. He secured the overall title in 2017 by soloing to the win on stage four, a summit finish at Terminillo.

World Champion Peter Sagan has made Tirreno-Adriatico a key race in preparing for the Spring Classics and is expected to be back in 2018. He has started every edition since 2012. He’s won a total of seven stages, which puts him just one win shy of equaling the feat of third most at the race. Alessandro Petacchi, Moreno Argentin, and Giuseppe Saronni have eight stage wins each, while Oscar Freire is second all-time with 11. Roger de Vlaeminck leads everyone with 15 stage wins.

Italian riders are finding it difficult to win at their home race, as an Italian has not stood on the top step of the podium in 17 consecutive stages. The last Italian to win a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico was Adriano Malori in the opening time trial of the 2015 edition.

“This year we have decided to announce the route of the 2018 edition from the Marche Region,” Mauro Vegni, RCS Sport Cycling Director, said at the route presentation. “This year’s edition will see three stages finish and two stages start in this region, in addition to the final individual time trial at San Benedetto del Tronto. With the stage ending in Filottrano, we wanted to commemorate a friend, the unforgettable Michele Scarponi. The Tirreno-Adriatico is always one of the most fascinating races on the international scene; scrolling through the list of starters and the roll of honor of 52 editions, all the great champions are there.”

The 2018 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico runs from March 7 to 13 and will cover 984.5 kilometers.

2018 Tirreno-Adriatico route

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore – 21.5km TTT

Stage 2: Camaiore-Follonica – 169km

Stage 3: Follonica-Trevi – 234km

Stage 4: Foligno-Sasso Tetto – 219km

Stage 5: Castelraimondo-Filottrano – 178km

Stage 6: Numana-Fano – 153km

Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto – 10km ITT