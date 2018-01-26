Quick-Step’s De Plus and Vakoc hit by truck in South Africa

Laurens De Plus and Petr Vakoc are both in a hospital after being hit by a truck while they were training in South Africa Thursday.

According to their Quick-Step Floors team, the two were riding together and were hit from behind. Their team trainer Koen Pelgrim was on the scene and immediately attended to the riders who were conscious. They were taken to Mediclinic Nelspruit, a hospital in a town about 300 kilometers east of Pretoria.

“The three of us were out training when suddenly I heard a loud noise and then in the following second I saw Laurens and Petr on the ground,” said Bob Jungels, who was also out riding with them.

“I did not see the truck coming from behind, but it must have hit them with the left front mirror or even the front left part. I ran to them and could see they were injured, so I did not dare to move them.”

Jungels said that a female bystander assisted them in calling an ambulance.

Quick-Step said De Plus, 22, had multiple abrasions and a minor pulmonary and kidney contusion. The Belgian will be kept under observation but should be released from the hospital in a few days. Vakoc, 25, on the other hand, suffered several fractured vertebrae. He will undergo surgery Thursday.

