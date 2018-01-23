Longtime coach Jim Miller leaving USA Cycling

Longtime U.S. national team coach Jim Miller has left USA Cycling, VeloNews has learned. Miller confirmed the move Tuesday afternoon.

Miller will be joining online training company TrainingPeaks as vice president of business development.

“I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to USA Cycling for 16 wonderful years. It has been a remarkable journey and I would not trade my time there for anything else in the world,” said Miller in a TrainingPeaks statement. “I have seen TrainingPeaks grow from an idea to the premier endurance training platform in the world. I hope to bring the same enthusiasm, energy andhigh-performancee mindset to TrainingPeaks that will enable them to continue to be the world leader in the endurance training arena.”

Miller held the title of Vice President of High Performance, which he was given in 2017 following the hire of VP of Elite Athletics Scott Schnitzspahn from the United States Olympic Committee. During Miller’s tenure with the national governing body, which started in 2001, he held multiple titles, including Athletic Director and Vice President of High Performance.

Miller oversaw USA Cycling’s women’s program for much of the 2000’s, and famously coached some of the country’s best female cyclists, including three-time Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong. He helped with the development of BMC rider Tejay van Garderen, among other top American riders.

During his tenure as Vice President of Athletics, Miller oversaw the selection committees that chose national teams for various world championships and Olympic games.

In 2017 USA Cycling restructured its athletics department, shifting Miller from that role into one that oversaw coaching and athlete development. He helped hire a group of new coaches to lead USA Cycling toward the 2020 Olympics, among them Australian track coach Gary Sutton, retired racer Greg Henderson, and Armstrong.

According to USA Cycling, the organization will not fill Miller’s role, but instead adjust the responsibilities of its existing coaching staff to overcome Miller’s departure.

“Jim has led USA Cycling’s athletics programs to unprecedented success, and we are very grateful for his many contributions to American cycling,” said USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall in a USAC release. “He leaves the elite athletics department in outstanding shape, and we have ambitious plans in place to build upon his legacy and accomplish even more in the future.”