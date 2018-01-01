Katie Compton grabs seventh win of season at GP Sven Nys

American Katie Compton picked up her seventh cyclocross victory of the season Monday at GP Sven Nys.

The course in Baal, Belgium was muddy and slow, but the KFC Racing-Trek-Panache rider was able to out-perform Annemarie Worst (Era-Circus) and Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) for the New Year’s Day triumph.

Compton’s win came three days after she was forced to withdraw from Brico Cross Bredene because of asthma issues. At Azencross last week, she finished third despite breaking a shifter in the first half of the race.

Compton celebrated her win Monday upon crossing the finish line:

In the men’s race, Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Cirus) rode to victory aboard his team’s new bike, a Canyon Inflite CF SLX. His squad also changed names from Beobank-Corendon.

Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) finished second despite a nasty crash at the barriers on the last lap. He was able to pedal to the line but appeared to be favoring his left arm/shoulder. Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) also went down hard. The medical status of both riders was unknown.

Corné van Kessel (Telenet Fidea) rode to third place overall.

The rain in Baal appeared to pick up at the start of the men’s race, adding puddles of standing water to the course — which further slowed down the riders as they tried to pedal through the slop.