Kask’s new aero lid drops at TDU

Kask isn’t shy about promising a lot. It has dubbed its new lid the Utopia, and with a slew of aero claims, Kask says it’s better than the best. You’ll see it on Team Sky riders at the Santos Tour Down Under this week.

According to Kask’s data, the Utopia will save a rider 6 watts at 50 kilometers per hour. (That’s about 30 miles per hour. It should be noted that many companies make aero claims based on a speed of 40 kilometers per hour, or 24 miles per hour. If you’re comparing aero claims between companies, be sure to keep this in mind.)

Those aero benefits come largely from an overall shape we’ve seen in other lids like Specialized’s Evade and Giro’s Vanquish. The Utopia also includes internal channeling that Kask says improves aerodynamics even more. These claims are based on wind tunnel testing and computer fluid dynamics (CFD) testing.

The vents are large but few, which Kask says should make the Utopia appropriate for year-round riding. And the shape of the helmet should reduce wind rush over the rider’s ears, making for a quieter ride.

On top of that, the helmet also includes padding made of a carbon yarn called Resistex. Benefits, according to Kask, include heat regulation, bacteria protection, and antistatic properties.

A size medium Utopia tips the scales at 235 grams and the helmet will be available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. No specific availability date or pricing has been announced, but Kask says the Utopia will be available “later in the year.”

