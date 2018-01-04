Job posting: VeloNews seeks accountant

Posting Date: December 2017

Open Position: Staff Accountant

Company: Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Reports to: Controller

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401K, unlimited vacation, eco-pass

Who we are

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media and publishing brands, including: Triathlete — the world’s #1 triathlon resource; VeloNews — The authoritative voice of cycling; Women’s Running — The world’s largest women’s-specific running magazine; Competitor.com — The most trusted website for runners; and VeloPress — The world’s leading publisher of running, swimming, cycling and triathlon books. Collectively, our brands engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and has an office in San Diego, California.

We work hard to recruit people who are talented, highly productive and who work well with others. We highly value the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work ethic it takes to make us all successful.

Role summary

The Staff Accountant is responsible for the management of day to day accounting functions of the Finance and Administration department. The Staff Accountant provides additional support including account reconciliations, financial statement preparation, and budgeting.

Essential duties and overall responsibilities

• Prepare monthly customer invoices and customer inquiries to facilitate collection of accounts receivable including tracking deferred revenue subscriptions and cash collections

• Perform accounts payable functions including invoice entry, EFT and check disbursements and maintaining an electronic filing system of invoices and payment support

• Support monthly internal financial statement preparation by reconciling accounts, posting any necessary adjustments, maintaining supporting documentation, and researching variances of budget-to-actual

• Complete monthly bank reconciliation and external vendor reconciliations

• Assist and prepare month-end closing journal entries and correct any discrepancies

• Facilitates the development of system controls to ensure data integrity and accuracy

• Works closely with the Controller to ensure effective integration of accounting functions with other functions of the business

• Participate and support the annual budget cycle across all company functions with accurate, efficient, and consistent reporting templates

• Perform other special projects and accounting duties as necessary

• Manage expense reporting administration program, including employee questions and communication

• Research and resolve issues related to invoices, vendor payments, disbursements, accounts payable ￼processes

• Detail oriented, self-starter who takes initiative and proactively seeks answers and solutions

• Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

• Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks, work well with others

• Experience with Quickbooks, Salesforce or CRM system preferred

You Have (Minimum Qualifications):

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

• Two (2) years of experience

To apply

Submit a cover letter and resume to Greg Abrahamson, Controller. No phone calls, please.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.