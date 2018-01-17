Home » Gallery » Gallery: Santos Tour Down Under 2018, stage 2
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jan. 17, 2018
2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Tan lines First things first. Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) tended to his tan lines before the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Morning espresso Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) warmed up with a shot of espresso. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Youngest recruit Matthew Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) was introduced to a new prospect to keep our eyes on for the 2038 Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: EF pre stage Mitch Docker and the EF Education First-Drapac team were relaxed before the start. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Ewan sign-in Caleb Ewan (Mitechelton-Sott) signed in for stage 2 wearing the best young rider jersey.
Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Bont shoes Caleb Ewan was sporting new Bont shoes at the Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Breakaway Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) threw down for KOM points in the break on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Breakaway Scott Bowden (UniSA) and Jaime Castrillo (Movistar) were also in the breakaway group on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Sagan Oss Peter Sagan rode alongside his new teammate Daniel Oss. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: KOM Nickolas Dlamini leads the KOM classification at the Santos Tour Down under after stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Bottle bin Fans got creative in their attempt to get some souvenirs from the riders. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Morabito crash Steve Morabito (FDJ) suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Morabito crash Morabito got back on his bike and finished the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: With 15 kilometers to go Bahrain-Merida worked to bring back the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Final sprint Caleb Ewan had good support on the road and led the field to the line on a slightly uphill finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Aero sprint Fans cheered on as Ewan got into his aerodynamic sprint, powering himself to the line for victory on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Ewan media The media flocked to Ewan after his win. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Ewan interview Paul Sherwen got Ewan’s reaction to winning stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Celebration Caleb Ewan thanked Matthew Hayman for his hard work which earned Mitchelton Scott a stage win in Australia. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Cooling down Nathan Haas cooled off after a hot stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 2: Scott Foil Caleb Ewan rode the Scott Foil to victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images