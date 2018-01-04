Domestic peloton update: 2018 men’s transfers

Along with the WorldTour transfer guide VeloNews published back in August, a lot has changed stateside. To help fans keep track of what is happening with teams in North America, we gathered this detailed list ahead of the 2018 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour season next spring. This is a guide to the men’s teams. Stay tuned for an equivalent guide for the women’s peloton.

Three U.S. Continental teams moved up to the Pro Continental status — Axeon Hagens Berman, Rally Cycling, and Holowesko-Citadel — while others sadly folded. After spending a season at the Continental status, Hangar 15 Pro Cycling will be going back down to domestic elite status. Team Arapahoe is no longer as its title sponsor joined forces with Holowesko-Citadel for 2018. Cylance chose not to continue with its men’s team for next season, with the sponsors shifting all of their focus to the women’s program.

North American pro men’s cycling teams

(* denotes new signings)

303 Project (USA) – UCI Continental status

After racing its debut season as a domestic elite team, the jump to Continental status is welcome news for the national circuit. The Colorado-based team grows to a 17-rider squad from only 13 this season. Notable riders next season include Austin Stephens after winning the Green Mountain Stage Race in September, Tony Baca, the KOM jersey winner at NorthStar Grand Prix, and Flavio de Luna who returns to racing fulltime after racing with Team Illuminate in 2016, and Team SmartStop for several seasons.

Tony Baca (Leaves Elbowz Racing)*

Dillon Caldwell (First-year professional)*

Mac Cassin

Maxx Chance (Cyclocross racer for EVOL Racing)*

Andrew Clemence (First-year professional)*

Cullen Easter (Leaves Team Illuminate)*

Griffin Easter (Leaves Team Illuminate)*

Grant Ellwood (Cyclocross racer for Boulder Cycle Sport)*

Bernat Font (Leaves Gsport-Valencia Esport-Wolfbike)*

Rolando Gonzalez (First-year professional)*

Flavio de Luna (Left Team Illuminate in 2016)*

Isaiah Newkirk

Cristhian Ravelo

Jake Silverberg (Leaves Start-Vaxes Cycling Team)*

Austin Stephens

Taylor Warren

Chris Winn (Leaves Hangar 15 Pro Cycling)*

Aevolo Pro Cycling (USA) – UCI Continental status

In its second year as a Continental team, Aevolo has added five new riders, while it saw three leave the squad. Jack Burke signed with Jelly Belly, Zeke Mostov moved up to race with Axeon Hagens Berman, and Jokin Extabe will not return. The team’s top results in 2017 included a stage win at Redlands Bicycle Classic with Gage Hecht and the best young rider classification at Cascade Cycling Classic with Luis Villalobos. The 12-rider team in 2018 will look to bolster its time trial strength with new additions, Alex Hoehn and Fernando Islas, while helping to develop Kenny Boots who will be racing as a junior and not on the UCI team, expecting to race Redlands building towards the junior worlds time trial.

Kenny Boots (USA Cycling Track Team — racing as a junior, not UCI)*

Laurent Gervais

Lance Haidet

Gage Hecht

Michael Hernandez

Alex Hoehn (leaves Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)*

Fernando Islas (leaves Mexican LBU Action Team)*

Nick McKey (First-year professional)*

Jason Saltzman

Denzel Stephenson (Cyclocross racer for EVOL Racing)*

Tyler Stites

Luis Villalobos

Axeon Hagens Berman (USA) – UCI Pro Continental status

The change to Pro Continental status was a focus for the U23 development squad to gain additional exposure and the chance to participate in larger races, the team explained. Four riders continue the team’s success in graduating to the WorldTour — Chris Lawless (Team Sky), Jhonnatan Narvaez (Quick-Step), Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac), and Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo). Ed Dunbar is also leaving the team, signing with Aqua Blue Sport for next season. The team adds seven riders to its 17-rider arsenal for 2018, from national champions Cole Davis, João Almeida, and Thomas Revard, to the U23 TT World Champion, Mikkel Bjerg.

João Almeida (leaves UCI Continental team Unieuro Trevigiani-Hemus 1986)*

Edward Anderson

Will Barta

Mikkel Bjerg (U23 world time trial champion)*

Chris Blevins

Jonathan Brown

Adrien Costa

Geoffrey Curran

Cole Davis (U.S. junior road race national champion)*

Ian Garrison

Zeke Mostov (Leaves Aevolo Pro Cycling)*

Ivo Oliveira

Rui Oliveira

Jasper Philipsen (Leaves BMC Development Team)*

Thomas Revard (U23 USA national criterium champion)*

Michael Rice

Maikel Zijlaard (2017 Tour of Flanders juniors champion)*

Canel’s Specialized (MEX) – UCI Continental status

Canel’s Specialized heads into its 36th season, as the sole Continental men’s team in Mexico. The team has built its roster for 2018 to be more competitive in the United States, moving away from a climbing-focused team that helped its riders succeed throughout Mexico and Central America. Last season was the first time in many years the team traveled to the United States to compete. Exits include Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante, Amil Munich, and Victor Garcia who will all be heading to Spain. Aguirre Infante sprinted to several podium spots in the U.S. this season, while Garcia has chosen to retire, working as a mechanic for the Euskadi-Murias continental team. Munich was forced to sit out most of the season due to injury but signed with Gomer-Cantabria Deporte-Ferroatlantica. Canel’s will look to the current Mexican national road race champion, Efren Santos, and Roman Villalobos to lead the team. The full 12-man roster will be announced after the team completes the Vuelta a Costa Rica on December 27.

Pablo Alarcon

Jhonatan Casillas

Eduardo Corte

Daniel Martinez

Michael Rodriguez

Efren Santos

Jose Alfredo Santoyo Conzalez

Roman Villalobos

Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team (USA) – UCI Continental status

The debut season for Elevate KHS on the continental level earned the team important podium spots and victories with both Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and James Piccoli having breakout seasons. Rodriguez sprinted to seven race victories with podium spots at Gila, Utah, and Colorado against top international competition. Piccoli joined the team mid-season, allowing him to race at both Utah and Alberta where he raced to top-10 finishes on GC. New signings for 2018 include U.S. national amateur time trial champion George Simpson, Scott Law after impressive rides at Tulsa Tough, Sam Bessetti, and Kevin Gerkins. Jordan Cheyne joins after spending the past two years in a supporting role helping both Lachlan Morton and Serghei Tvetcov to important victories with Jelly Belly.

Sam Bassetti (Leaves Team Herbalife)

Jordan Cheyne (Leaves Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)*

Eder Frayre

Kevin Gerkins (Leaves Elbowz Racing)*

Scott Law (Leaves Cylance Pro Cycling)*

Brian McCulloch

James Piccoli Alfredo Rodriguez

George Simpson (Leaves Gateway Harley Davidson U25 Trek Team)*

Nick Torraca

Cory Williams

H&R Block Pro Cycling Team (CAN) – UCI Continental status

H&R Block Pro Cycling did not have a preliminary roster at press time. We will update this as information is released.

Holowesko-Citadel (USA) – UCI Pro Continental status

Following a successful season winning Redlands Bicycle Classic, and stage wins in Colorado and Utah, the team jumps up to Pro Continental. Holowesko-Citadel also welcomes new sponsor Arapahoe Resources, combining the two programs. Eight riders will be returning, while the team has signed another eight. Notable new signings include Colombians Brayan Sanchez and Bryan Gomez, along with Swiss Fabian Lienhard. The team will look to TJ Eisenhart to lead GC, following Robin Carpenter’s departure to Rally Cycling. New Performance Director, Bobby Julich, expects Nicolai Broechner to do well in the one-day races. The team will consist of 16 riders, up from 12 in 2017.

Miguel Bryon

Nicolai Broechner (Leaves Danish Riwal Plateform Cycling Team)*

Evan Bybee (From Arapahoe Resources)*

Ruben Companioni

Andrew Dahlheim (From Arapahoe Resources)*

TJ Eisenhart

Andzs Flaksis

Bryan Gomez (Leaves Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Team)*

Grant Koontz (First-year professional)*

Andrei Krasilnikau

Joe Lewis

Fabian Lienhard (Leaves BMC Development Team)*

John Murphy

Morgan Schmitt (Leaves Jelly Belly-Maxxis)*

Brayan Sanchez (Leaves EPM)*

Brendan Rhim

Jelly Belly-Maxxis (USA) – UCI Continental status

Celebrating its 19th season in 2018, Jelly Belly returns with a focus on the major stage races and nationals in the U.S. The team will expect to make a few stops in Asia once again as in years past. Following a strong season, Serghei Tvetcov announced his departure to UnitedHealthcare, soon followed by Jordan Cheyne who will line up with Elevate-KHS and Sean Bennett who will race with the U.S. U23 team. Josh Berry chose to retire after struggling to reach the same results he enjoyed prior to surgery for iliac arterial endofibrosis. Taylor Sheldon and Jacob Rathe will lead the team after impressive seasons, backed by strong new additions including Steve Fisher and Rene Corella.

Jack Burke (Leaves Aevolo Pro Cycling)*

Ulises Castillo

Rene Corella*

Steve Fisher (From Hangar 15 Pro Cycling)*

Matteo Jorgenson (Leaves Hot Tubes development program)*

Cormac Mcgeough*

Jacob Rathe

Michael Sheehan

Taylor Sheldon

Keegan Swirbul

Curtis White (Cyclocross racer)*

Ben Wolfe

Rally Cycling (USA) – UCI Pro Continental status

VeloNews recently named Rally Cycling’s 2017 squad as domestic standouts. The team celebrated nine national championships in Canada, took the overall victory at no less than five North American stage races, and made history at the Amgen Tour of California, as one of only two Continental teams invited to the race. Tour of Gila and Alberta Champion Evan Huffman returns, along with Rob Britton, Matteo Dal-Cin, and Veteran Danny Pate. Kuss makes the jump to the WorldTour signing with LottoNL-Jumbo. Tom Soladay chose to retire, moving into a communications staff position with the team. New additions include Robin Carpenter, Ty Magner, Kyle Murphy, and Ryan Anderson who returns after a season racing in France. Nigel Ellsay rounded out the new signings, after a strong performance at the Tour of Utah. Ellsay joins his sister, Gillian, on the same program for the first time in their professional careers.

Ryan Anderson (Leaves Direct Energie)*

Jesse Anthony

Rob Britton

Robin Carpenter (Leaves Holowesko-Citadel)*

Matteo Dal-Cin

Adam de Vos

Nigel Ellsay (Leaves Silber Pro Cycling)*

Brad Huff

Evan Huffman

Colin Joyce

Ty Magner (Leaves Holowesko-Citadel)*

Brandon McNulty

Kyle Murphy (Leaves Cylance pro cycling)*

Emerson Oronte

Danny Pate

Eric Young

Silber Pro Cycling (CAN) – UCI Continental status

Silber announced its first addition to its 2018 roster, Canadian junior road and crit champion, Charles-Étienne Chrétien. Seven riders have chosen to remain with the program after graduating Nigel Ellsay to Rally Cycling. The challenge next season will be to provide the racing platform that can keep up with the development of its riders, the team added. Below is its preliminary roster, with additions to be announced in the coming weeks.

Stephen Bassett

Alex Cowan

Pier André-Côté

Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Leaves Iamgold Team)*

Nicolas Masbourian

Adam Roberge

Marc-Antoine Soucy

Nickolas Zukowsky

Team CCB Foundation-Sicleri (USA) – UCI Continental status

This season will be the second year the long-running New England based program will be listed as a Continental team. Partnering with Foundation Cycling out of New York City, the team will continue its objective of developing riders to reach the next level. Thomas Revard has graduated from the program, signing a deal with Axeon Hagens Berman for 2018. The mostly U23 squad will continue to encourage its riders to pursue higher education while competing. As they did this season, the focus will be on European and Asian UCI races, skipping many top races in the U.S. due to travel costs. John Harris, Noah Granigan, and Jake Sitler are riders to watch after strong results in 2017. New signing, Jonathan Sandoval, is another after a strong Redlands and finishing top-10 on the queen stage at the Tour de Beauce against top continental riders.

Sean Bennett

Pat Collins

Wyatt Goral*

Noah Granigan

John Harris

Thomas Humphreys*

Brendan McCormack*

Jonah Mead-VanCort

Gabe Mendez

Spencer Petrov

Jonathan Sandoval (First-year professional)*

Conor Schunk*

Jacob Sitler

Cooper Willsey

Team Illuminate (USA) – UCI Continental status

The former AirGas outfit continues to race devoid of logos. The team opted for a different approach to its kit to help connect with fans through the bike alone and not under a brand that may turn some fans away. This was also demonstrated in its international racing calendar, which included participation and stage wins at the Tour of Rwanda, and the Vuelta a Colombia. Colombian Edwin Avila has signed with Israel Cycling Academy, while the Easter brothers joined 303 Project for the coming season. Connor Brown leads the team’s new signings. Roster below is preliminary and will be updated.

Connor Brown (leaves Elevate KHS)*

Manuel Cazzaro

Nate King

Connor McCutcheon

Bradley Neagos

Simon Pellaud

Cameron Piper

Team Novo Nordisk (USA) – UCI Pro Continental status

The world’s all-diabetes pro cycling team will race its sixth season with 16 athletes from 10 countries. The team will be updating its kit as well, changing to navy blue after racing in a prominently white kit for five years. Two development riders are graduating to the professional team in 2018, Sam Brand and Emanuel Mini. A reduced roster has been chosen to focus on its primary goal of inspiring and empowering everyone affected by diabetes. The team heads into next season with renewed confidence and motivation hoping to land on more podiums while continuing to develop and give opportunities to riders with type 1 diabetes.

Mehdi Benhamouda

Sam Brand*

Fabio Calabria

Stephen Clancy

Romain Gioux

Joonas Henttala

Rik van Ijzendoorn

Brian Kamstra

David Lozano

Reid McClure

Emanual Mini*

Andrea Peron

Charles Planet

Umberto Poli

Quentin Valognes

Chris Williams

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA) – UCI Pro Continental status

UHC announced two new additions for next season. Serghei Tvetcov joins after finishing second at the inaugural Colorado Classic this summer. The Romanian will be seeking that elusive overall win at one of the prestigious U.S. multi-day races next season, serving as a GC double threat alongside Gavin Mannion. Former U.S. road and criterium Champion Eric Marcotte will join former SmartStop teammate Travis McCabe once again, boosting the team’s firepower in the one-day races and sprint finishes. Finally, track specialist and 2017 Pan-American champion in the scratch race, Hugo Velazquez, 25, joins the team from Argentina. The team is focused on growth and continuing its success in the US Pro Road Tour after finishing second in the teams classification in 2017 with Mannion winning the individual title.

Janier Acevedo

Carlos Alzate

Alex Cataford

Jonny Clarke

Daniel Eaton

Sebastian Haedo

Adrian Hegyvary

Daniel Jaramillo

Luke Keough

Gavin Mannion

Eric Marcotte (Leaves Cylance Pro Cycling)*

Travis McCabe

Lachlan Norris

Tanner Putt

Serghei Tvetcov (Leaves Jelly Belly-Maxxis)*

Hugo Velazquez*