USA Cycling picks 31 riders for ‘cross worlds

By VeloNews.com Published

The elite women's podium of Katie Compton, Ellen Noble, and Kaitie Keough at 2018 'cross nationals. The podium was familiar, but the racing to get there was anything but, with the closest race for first in recent memory. Photo: @pinnedgrit

Following USA Cycling’s National Cyclocross Championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Reno, Nevada, a team of 31 riders was named for UCI World Cyclocross Championships, February 3-4 in Valkenburg-Limburg, Netherlands.

The team is led by a few familiar names, such as national champions Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton. Four-time national champion Jeremy Powers will also race after a thrilling duel with Hyde in Reno.

Chris Blevens (Specialized), who stunned the U23 field with a win at nationals Sunday will not race worlds. He was qualified to compete but he declined. Blevens also races on the road for Hagens Berman Axeon and is an under-23 national champion in cross-country mountain biking as well.

Elite men

Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing; Mills River, N.C.)
Stephen Hyde* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Easthampton, Mass.)
Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized Bicycles/SRAM; El Dorado Hills, Calif.)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC; Westhampton, Mass.)
Tobin Ortenblad* (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label; Santa Cruz, Calif.)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)
Kerry Werner* (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.)

Elite women

Elle Anderson (Cycling.be – Alpha Motorhomes; Oakland, Calif.)
Katie Compton* (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s No Tubes/Maxxis; Concord, N.H.)
Kaitin Keough* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic; Bellingham, Wash.)
Ellen Noble* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)

U23 men

Eric Brunner (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)
Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport; Boulder, Colo.)
Gage Hecht* (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, Colo.)
Spencer Petrov (ASPIRE Racing; Mason, Ohio)
Denzel Stephenson (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

U23 women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.)
Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru; Park City, Utah)
Clara Honsinger (Washington State Bicycle Association, Portland, OR)
Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly Cycling; Monument, Colo.)
Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)
Emma White* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y)

Junior men

Scott Funston* (Rad Racing NW; Maple Valley, Wash.)
Benjamin Gomez Villafane* (Top Club; Scotts Valley, Calif.)
Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.)
Alex Morton* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Saint Clair, Mich.)
Sam Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.)
Calder Wood* (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.)

*Automatic qualifiers

