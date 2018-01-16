USA Cycling picks 31 riders for ‘cross worlds

Following USA Cycling’s National Cyclocross Championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Reno, Nevada, a team of 31 riders was named for UCI World Cyclocross Championships, February 3-4 in Valkenburg-Limburg, Netherlands.
The team is led by a few familiar names, such as national champions Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton. Four-time national champion Jeremy Powers will also race after a thrilling duel with Hyde in Reno.
Chris Blevens (Specialized), who stunned the U23 field with a win at nationals Sunday will not race worlds. He was qualified to compete but he declined. Blevens also races on the road for Hagens Berman Axeon and is an under-23 national champion in cross-country mountain biking as well.
Elite men
Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing; Mills River, N.C.)
Stephen Hyde* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Easthampton, Mass.)
Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized Bicycles/SRAM; El Dorado Hills, Calif.)
Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC; Westhampton, Mass.)
Tobin Ortenblad* (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label; Santa Cruz, Calif.)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)
Kerry Werner* (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.)
Elite women
Elle Anderson (Cycling.be – Alpha Motorhomes; Oakland, Calif.)
Katie Compton* (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s No Tubes/Maxxis; Concord, N.H.)
Kaitin Keough* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic; Bellingham, Wash.)
Ellen Noble* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)
U23 men
Eric Brunner (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)
Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport; Boulder, Colo.)
Gage Hecht* (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, Colo.)
Spencer Petrov (ASPIRE Racing; Mason, Ohio)
Denzel Stephenson (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)
U23 women
Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.)
Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru; Park City, Utah)
Clara Honsinger (Washington State Bicycle Association, Portland, OR)
Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly Cycling; Monument, Colo.)
Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)
Emma White* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y)
Junior men
Scott Funston* (Rad Racing NW; Maple Valley, Wash.)
Benjamin Gomez Villafane* (Top Club; Scotts Valley, Calif.)
Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.)
Alex Morton* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Saint Clair, Mich.)
Sam Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.)
Calder Wood* (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.)
*Automatic qualifiers