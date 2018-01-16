USA Cycling picks 31 riders for ‘cross worlds

Following USA Cycling’s National Cyclocross Championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Reno, Nevada, a team of 31 riders was named for UCI World Cyclocross Championships, February 3-4 in Valkenburg-Limburg, Netherlands.

The team is led by a few familiar names, such as national champions Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton. Four-time national champion Jeremy Powers will also race after a thrilling duel with Hyde in Reno.

Chris Blevens (Specialized), who stunned the U23 field with a win at nationals Sunday will not race worlds. He was qualified to compete but he declined. Blevens also races on the road for Hagens Berman Axeon and is an under-23 national champion in cross-country mountain biking as well.

Elite men

Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing; Mills River, N.C.)

Stephen Hyde* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Easthampton, Mass.)

Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized Bicycles/SRAM; El Dorado Hills, Calif.)

Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC; Westhampton, Mass.)

Tobin Ortenblad* (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)

Kerry Werner* (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.)

Elite women

Elle Anderson (Cycling.be – Alpha Motorhomes; Oakland, Calif.)

Katie Compton* (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s No Tubes/Maxxis; Concord, N.H.)

Kaitin Keough* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic; Bellingham, Wash.)

Ellen Noble* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)

U23 men

Eric Brunner (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport; Boulder, Colo.)

Gage Hecht* (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, Colo.)

Spencer Petrov (ASPIRE Racing; Mason, Ohio)

Denzel Stephenson (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

U23 women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.)

Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru; Park City, Utah)

Clara Honsinger (Washington State Bicycle Association, Portland, OR)

Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly Cycling; Monument, Colo.)

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)

Emma White* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y)

Junior men

Scott Funston* (Rad Racing NW; Maple Valley, Wash.)

Benjamin Gomez Villafane* (Top Club; Scotts Valley, Calif.)

Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.)

Alex Morton* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Saint Clair, Mich.)

Sam Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.)

Calder Wood* (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.)

*Automatic qualifiers