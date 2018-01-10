2018 Tour of Utah heads south, expects four WorldTour teams

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah confirmed its host cities for the 2018 race Wednesday — which include St. George, Salt Lake City, and Park City — along with a list of four WorldTour teams that have already committed to racing.

BMC Racing, Trek-Segafredo, Mitchelton-Scott, and EF Education First-Drapac have all confirmed they will send teams to the seven-day race that’s scheduled for August 6-12.

The race will kick off with a prologue in St. George, located along Utah’s southern border with Arizona. It then heads north to Cedar City, Payson City, and Layton City before a stage in Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City.

A climbing stage to nearby Snowbird Resort follows, and the race concludes with a stage in Park City the following day.

“The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah will break new ground with its southernmost start amid the red rocks of St. George before traveling north to the ultimate finish line in Park City,” said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah. “The 2018 race will captivate fans across the state, showcase the beauty of Utah and demonstrate the diversity of our communities and terrain. With an initial commitment from four WorldTour teams, we look forward to hosting a world-class peloton in Utah.”

Race organizers are expected to reveal more details about each stage in late spring.

Canada’s Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) won the 2017 edition of the Tour of Utah.

2018 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah

Prologue: Aug. 6, St. George

Stage 1: Aug. 7, Cedar City

Stage 2: Aug. 8, Payson City

Stage 3: Aug. 9, Antelope Island State Park to Layton City

Stage 4: Aug. 10, Salt Lake City

Stage 5: Aug. 11, Canyons Village to Snowbird Resort

Stage 6: Aug. 12, Park City