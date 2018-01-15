Mind, body, or spirit — which drives you to ride a bike? If you’re like us, it’s probably a combination of all three. So, we devoted the January/Feburary issue of VeloNews magazine to this trinity.

We begin with the physicality of cycling, the body. As you can tell by the cover, this issue hinges on climbing. We’ve all heard of power-to-weight ratios. But there’s little else known about the science of climbing. Chris Case and Trevor Connor set out to correct that. With the help of the University of Colorado Sports Medicine and Performance Center and LottoNL-Jumbo rider Sepp Kuss, their fascinating exploration of climbing will help you soar like an angel.

Before soaring like an angel, however, a cyclist has to come to terms with their demons. Fred Dreier writes about a group of Christian cyclists that is growing in the American peloton. Can one’s faith in God help a pro rider overcome cycling’s many obstacles?

Faith helps, but psychological strength — the mind — is also key. Cycling is a chaotic sport — often dangerous, sometimes traumatic. There are the crashes, of course. Equally stressful are the psychological pressures of expectation. Yet there’s no better feeling than raising your hands in triumph. That’s what keeps cyclists pushing their limits, and it’s what Andrew Hood examines in his feature.

Plus, this issue has interviews with Olympic medalist Jennifer Valente and pro cycling’s favorite mountain man, Svein Tuft. We include an excerpt from Thomas Dekker’s explosive tell-all book, “Descent,” and in Service Course, our tech team tests travel accessories and gear.

