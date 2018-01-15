Home » Gallery » Gallery: USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018
Gallery: USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jan. 15, 2018
USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Practice on the difficult technical sections went until sundown the day before the elite race. The off-camber section vexed riders and equipment. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton found the limits of her tires on the off-camber section during practice. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Tire choice was dictated by the technical off-camber sections. Despite conditions that would otherwise call for file-tread tires front and rear, many racers opted for knobbies on the front. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 The future of cyclocross looked strong, as junior championship races were well-attended in every age group. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 The biggest field of the week was once again the singlespeed category, with 157 starters. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Jake Wells won the singlespeed race, his second championship win of the weekend. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Meredith Miller returned to ‘cross racing with a victory in the women’s singlespeed championship race. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Emma White secured her first U23 national championship on Sunday. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Spencer Petrov dug deep to secure fifth in the fastest and an aggressive U23 men’s championship race that resulted in upsets and the unexpected. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 A proven talent in road racing and on the mountain bike, Christopher Blevins was an unexpected entry in the U23 men’s championship race. Despite a second-row start, he was on the front of the race in the first few hundred yards and controlled the event from there. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Ellen Noble pinned up her number for her first elite women’s national championship. It’s a ritual, and each rider has a different approach. Some do it the night before or even when they receive their registration packet, and others include it in an established schedule on race day. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 The elite women’s front row settled in as the 45-rider field was called to the start grid. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Ellen Noble already had the elite women’s field strung out within the front start straight. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton took the lead from Ellen Noble on the first lap with a dramatic pass on the most technical section of the course. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton led the elite women through the sand on lap one. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton dropped into the most technical turn with skill every lap. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton and Mark Legg celebrated another championship just after the finish. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Ellen Noble was ecstatic after her first elite women’s championship race, just seven seconds off the winner. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Fourteen in a row for Katie Compton. G.O.A.T. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 The elite women’s podium of Katie Compton, Ellen Noble, and Kaitie Keough. The podium was familiar, but the racing to get there was anything but, with the closest race for first in recent memory. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Katie Compton’s winning Trek Boone. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Tom Hopper completed final preparations on Jeremy Power’s race bike Sunday morning. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Tobin Ortenblad emerged from his trailer ready and prepared after weeks of training in Santa Cruz, a few hour’s drive away from the Reno venue. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Cannondale mechanic Gary Wolfe put the final touches on Stephen Hyde’s race bike Sunday morning. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 While much of the front row was taken up by familiar faces, Anthony Clark and Jack Kisseberth earned their front-row starts through a lot of hard work throughout the season. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde was in high spirits on the start line, despite training difficulties due to a problematic knee injury. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Jeremy Powers arrived at the championship start line after two frustrating seasons and a long winter training camp in New Mexico. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Kerry Werner led the 43-rider elite men’s field out of the start. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Tobin Ortenblad led the elite men’s field through the technical section on the first lap. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Spectators predictably gathered around the most challenging sections of the course. The sidehill off-camber was genius course design and tested competitors and tires. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde’s extended practice sessions on the technical sections helped him on race day. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Jeremy Powers led in the off-camber section. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 After animating and even leading in the early laps, Tobin Ortenblad lost contact with the very front of the race with three laps to go. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Jeremy Powers put in a big effort on the final lap to break Stephen Hyde, who stayed right on his wheel until a half lap to go. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde began to pull away from Jeremy Powers with just over a lap remaining. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde secured his second-consecutive elite national championship Sunday in Reno, Nevada in a race that looked like the master-and-mentor contests with Jeremy Powers of two seasons ago. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 A wave of emotions overcame Stephen Hyde as he was congratulated by Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com director Stu Thorne and then Jeremy Powers. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde, Jeremy Powers, and Kerry Werner after a hard but successful day at work. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Stephen Hyde’s winning Cannondale Super X. Photo: @pinnedgrit USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships 2018 Two time US National Cyclocross Champion Stephen Hyde. Photo: @pinnedgrit