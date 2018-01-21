Home » Gallery » Gallery: Tour Down Under, stage 6
Gallery: Tour Down Under, stage 6
Jan. 21, 2018
Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Quick-Step Floors No team buses Down Under. The riders prepared for the stage in downtown Adelaide under tents. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Hansen's shoes Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) makes his own shoes. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Impey and Porte Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) began the final stage equal on time. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Start The peloton rolled off the start line for 20 laps of a 4.5-kilometer circuit around Elder Park in Adelaide. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton The course included a U-turn that had tram tracks in the middle. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton Mitchelton-Scott controlled the peloton from the beginning of the race. They were not only defending Impey’s position as leader, but also working to set-up sprinting ace Caleb Ewan. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Impey Impey never strayed far from the front of the peloton just in case Porte tried his hand at capturing a time bonus to move into the lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: O'Connor and Owen Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data) and neo-pro Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac) spent many laps out front. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Edmondson Australian national road race champion Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton The peloton was single file late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: O'Connor Owen attacked O’Connor on the climb with a few laps remaining and the Dimension Data rider had no response. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Peloton Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Owen Owen earned the Most Combative prize for his effort out front. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: De Gendt Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) pulling the peloton along. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Greipel and Ewan Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) lunge for the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Greipel victory Greipel finished the race the same he started — a stage winner. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Mitchelton-Scott Mitchelton-Scott were a happy bunch at the finish. Impey finished safely in the pack to win the overall title. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Bahrain-Merida Bahrain-Merida took home the team prize. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Impey Impey was estatic on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Sagan Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 6: Podium celebration The classification winners celebrated in style. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images