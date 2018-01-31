Home » Gallery » Gallery: Team Aevolo’s Las Vegas training camp
Casey B. Gibson
Jan. 31, 2018
American development squad Aevolo Cycling
headed to Las Vegas for mini training camp in early January. Directed by former rider Mike Creed, the team is composed entirely of riders under the age of 23. To build camaraderie, Creed scheduled in some team-building exercises away from the bike. Aevolo riders raced each other at a local go-kart track, shot at zombies at a paintball course, and even participated in a Ninja training course at a gym that specializes in obstacle course training.
Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp On a cold second day of camp, Jason Saltzman and Luis Villalobos lead the ride over the Mountain Springs Summit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Aevolo carries a small staff of mechanic Vincent Gee, director Mike Creed, and soigneur Amanda Rose. Small staff, hard workers. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Riders Alex Hoehn, Kenny Boots, Michael Hernandez, Laurent Gervais and Tyler Stites load up on their favorite GU jells and bars before the ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Training ride west of Las Vegas, Aevolo Cycling, Jan. 20, 2018. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp One of the team building activities was go-kart racing, a Mike Creed tradition. Riders are all outfitted with their crash helmets, ready for mayhem. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Go-kart racing provided an opportunity for some aggressive racing and competitive fun. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Team owner Steven van der Zwan got in on the fun, battling with director Mike Creed in the staff race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp No surprise that there were pileups, with 12 aggressive guys trying to beat each other out. And this one ended up with one car on top of another, but no injuries. He swears it wasn’t his fault. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp All lined up and ready to ride, team mechanic Vince Gee had the team’s new Cannondale bikes ready to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Luis Villalobos, one of the returning riders and team leaders, checks out his new helmet and glasses before the ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Aevolo Cycling Team Training Camp Newcomers to the team, Nick McKey, Lance Haidet, and Kenny Boots get ready for the ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Aevolo Cycling Team Training Camp The team made a loop through Red Rock Canyon State Park, a beautiful area 20 miles west of Las Vegas. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2018 Aevolo Cycling Team Training Camp Aevolo’s first ride of the year took them down scenic Nevada State Highway 159 toward Mt. Wilson. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp The 12 riders of Aevolo Cycling pose for a team photo with their instructor after a fun but exhausting two hours at Camp Rhino, a cross training and obstacle course in Las Vegas. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Building teamwork, the boys had to move a 50-pound bag over a difficult obstacle course, working together. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo Cycling Team Training Camp Mike Creed keeps an eye on Gage Hecht as he gets in a little cross training. Perfect preparation before he headed to Europe for cyclocross worlds in two weeks. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp Tyler Stites works his way up a chimney, while Denzel Stephenson takes a run at the vertical leap, both ending up 15 feet off the ground. Most riders were determined to try each obstacle until they got it right. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Aevolo 2018 Team Training Camp One team had to pull a truck across the parking lot with the other team harassing them, making for a difficult but hilarious event. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com