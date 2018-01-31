Gallery: Team Aevolo’s Las Vegas training camp

American development squad Aevolo Cycling headed to Las Vegas for mini training camp in early January. Directed by former rider Mike Creed, the team is composed entirely of riders under the age of 23. To build camaraderie, Creed scheduled in some team-building exercises away from the bike. Aevolo riders raced each other at a local go-kart track, shot at zombies at a paintball course, and even participated in a Ninja training course at a gym that specializes in obstacle course training.