Home » Gallery » Gallery: Santos Tour Down Under 2018, stage 4
Gallery: Santos Tour Down Under 2018, stage 4
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jan. 19, 2018
Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Peloton Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under was 128 kilometers from Norwood to Uraidla. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Ewan Caleb Ewan started the day in the Ochre leaders jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Boaro Manuele Boaro had a little stuffed Koala attached to his helmet for good luck on stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Peloton Jack Bauer led the peloton past a classic car at the Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Fetching bottles Caleb Ewan fetched bottles on stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Fans This fan wants to get on the podium some day. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Porte Richie Porte got into the action late in the stage chasing down Peter Sagan when he attacked over the top to the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Cooling off Managing the heat was critical on another hot day in Australia. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Dropped Andre Greipel and Thomas De Gent took it easy on the final climb of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Bunch sprint After a number of attacks in the final kilometers the group came back together for a bunch sprint into Uraidla. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Sagan wins Peter Sagan was the strongest on the stage, attacking in the final kilometers and then recovering enough to win the sprint to the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Motor check Daryl Impey finished second on the stage and had his bike checked for a motor by a UCI official. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Cooling down Egan Arley Bernal cooled down in the shade after a very hot stage at the Tour Down Under. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Santos Tour Down Under 2018, Stage 4: Sagan podium Peter Sagan sported 100% goggles on the podium after winning stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images