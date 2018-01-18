Home » Gallery » Gallery: Riders battle soaring temperatures as Viviani wins stage three Gallery: Riders battle soaring temperatures as Viviani wins stage threeBy VeloNews.com Published Jan. 18, 2018 Santos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Legendary Aussie sprinter Robbie McEwen talks with Australia’s newest sprinting sensation Caleb Ewan before the start. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) avoids the intense heat before the start of stage three. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Stage three was shortened due to temperatures soaring above 100-degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, sunscreen was a necessity. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alepcin) was cool, calm and collected at the start. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Bora-Hansgrohe are sporting Specialized’s new S-Works 7 shoes this week. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3The peloton was in no hurry on stage three with just two riders in the breakaway and the intense heat also sapping the energy from their legs. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Hydration was the name of the game on Thursday with the high temperatures. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Scott Bowden (UniSA) were both in the breakaway for the third straight day. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Simon Gerrans (BMC Racing) is a four-time winner of the Santos Tour Down Under, but he’s riding in support of defending champion Richie Porte this year. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Dlamini dropped back to the peloton with 55 kilometers until the finish, leaving Bowden alone in the lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Mitchelton-Scott looked after race leader Ewan throughout the stage, hoping to bring him to victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Bowden has been getting plenty of TV time this week, as he has been in the breakaway every stage. Will his streak continue on stage four? Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Due to the high temperatures Down Under, teams are filling panty hose with ice for the riders to drop down their backs to keep cool. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Again, there was a fight at the intermediate sprint for the bonus seconds. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) took a flyer with 13 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) came from a little way back to take the victory on stage three. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Ewan mistimed his sprint in Victor Harbor, finishing third on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Respect among champions. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Ewan’s face shows just how hot stage three was. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty ImagesSantos Tour Down Under 2018 Stage 3Dlamini has crossed the KOM point in first position on every stage so far in the 20th edition of the race. He will have to fight hard to take maximum points again on stage four with the KOM point at the top of a Cat. 1 climb, which summits just eight kilometers from the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images