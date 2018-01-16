Home » Gallery » Gallery: Greipel gallops to TDU stage 1 win
Gallery: Greipel gallops to TDU stage 1 win
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jan. 16, 2018
2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Ewan Caleb Ewan (center) rolled to the start of stage 1 with newly minted Australian national champion Alexander Edmondson. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Haas Aussie Nathan Haas is wearing new colors in 2018 on the Katusha-Alpecin team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Sagan As he did last year, Peter Sagan debuted his world champion’s jersey at the Santos Tour Down under, rolling up to the first stage, a 145km run to Lyndoch. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Peloton The peloton took a relaxed start to stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: EF Education First-Drapac EF Education First-Drapac riders will be easy to spot in the peloton in 2018. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Porte Defending Tour Down Under champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) rode in the peloton on day one. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Sagan's new teammate Sagan looks pleased to have classics workhorse Daniel Oss in his Bora-Hansgrohe kit for 2018. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Howson Damien Howson led the peloton on behalf of Mitchelton-Scott sprinter Ewan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Breakaway Nickolas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and William Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) rode in the breakaway, sharing the intermediate prizes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Fans The Aussie fans love their home team, Mitchelton-Scott. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Greipel Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) won the opening stage in a bunch sprint with Ewan second and Sagan third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, stage 1: Dlamini Dlamini, 22, had a remarkable day in his debut as a professional. The South African took the first king of the mountains jersey after a day in the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com