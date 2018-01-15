Home » Gallery » Gallery: Belgians take on the sand dunes of Koksijde
Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 The course in Koksijde is wide, giving the riders amble opportunity to pass. Strong running is the key to a great result there. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 One of the sand dunes is used in both directions, giving the fans the opportunity to see two-way traffic late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 The population of the seaside town grows exponentially when the cyclocross circuit comes to town. The normally quiet and empty sand dunes are transformed into one of the greatest venues in cyclocross. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 The sand not only challenges the riders physically, but mentally as well. Full focus is part of the key to being able to ride the sand while others run. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Laurens Sweeck and world champion Wout van Aert were locked in battle for much of the elite men’s race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Daan Soete and Toon Aerts are teammates on Telenet Fidea, but that became a non-factor late in the race when only one podium spot remained. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Though the course is wide, sometimes there is just one rideable line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 After sitting on van Aert’s wheel for many laps, Sweeck attacked the World Champion. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Lapped riders became a factor late in the race, as in the background Soete and Aerts come over the flyover. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 For a half lap, it looked like Sweeck might be able to pull off the upset. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Van Aert putting the pressure on Sweeck. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 When van Aert finally began to distance himself from Sweeck, the crowd erupted. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 The single leg push-kick is a staple in Koksijde. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Aerts looked stronger than Soete throughout the race, but would not have enough in the tank for the final push to line. He settled for fourth on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 On the final lap, van Aert had the national title all but secured. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Sanne Cant won the elite women’s title for the ninth consecutive year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Van Aert imitated a flying bird as he rode down the finishing straight to win his third straight elite Belgian national championship at the age of 23. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Cant, Ellen van Loy, and Loes Sels completed the women’s elite podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Van Aert’s face shows the brutality of battling sand for 60 minutes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Belgium national cyclocross championships 2018 Even a two-time world champion can get awestruck at winning the Belgian national cyclocross championships. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com