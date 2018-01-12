The Week in Tech: Stages two-sided power, Serotta returns, Trek to race discs

Here’s your week in tech — all of the gear news you need, none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Stages on your left, Stages on your right



Stages Power’s left-right power meter, the LR, captures power from both the left and right crank arms. Stages claim the LR power meter device only adds 35 grams to the crank weight. Internal sensors measure cadence too. Stages Power also revealed the R power meter, which is a right-only power meter that can also be paired with Stages Power’s left-only power meters. All Stages Power meters are ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible and have a battery life of roughly 175 hours. Battery replacement is easy, as the power meters use simple 2032 coin batteries. The Stages Power LR for Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 costs $1,299 and the Ultegra R8000 version costs $999. The Stages Power R costs $749 for the Dura-Ace 9100 option and $649 for the Ultegra 8000 option.

Read more >>

Ben Serotta returns

Colorado’s Ben Serotta is back making bikes. The Duetti S1 frame is aluminum, fabricated in Taiwan. All models feature hydraulic disc brakes with thru-axle dropouts and customers can choose from 11 different sizes. Those interested in a more custom option made in North America can opt for the aModoMio C18. It’s made from a steel tubeset and like the Duetti, the aModoMio utilizes the company’s CC-DB1 carbon fork. The Duetti S1 starts at $4,695 and increases from there depending on the build. The aModoMio C18 is available in both disc brake and rim brake options and costs from $7,595 to $14,995.

Read more >>

Industry Nine gets beefy, stays light

Industry Nine has a new aluminum trail rim, the Trail270, which is an updated version of the Trail245. The wheel combines elements of the company’s downhill and enduro rims to create a stronger rim that doesn’t add significant weight. The Trail270 comes in 27.5 inch and 29er options, with either a 24-spoke rim or a 32-spoke configuration. The 24-spoke rim should give riders a more supple ride while shaving a few grams in the process. The rims are 27 millimeters wide, 2.5 millimeters wider than the previous generation. A 27.5-inch, 24-hole set weighs 1,480 grams, with the 32-hole set weighs 1,560 grams. The 29er rims weigh 1,560 grams and 1,650 grams for the 24-hole and 32-hole sets respectively. A 24-hole rim set costs $1,225 while the 32-hole rim set costs $1,245.

Read more >>

WolfTooth’s link pliers hide a few tricks

Wolf Tooth’s Master Link Combo pliers remove chain links and store two spare links. They also have a valve core remover/installer and the ability to hold valve locknuts. One of the handles doubles as a tire lever too. The aluminum tool weighs a scant 38 grams and is compatible with 9, 10, 11, and 12-speed chains, as well as most tubeless valve and presta tube locknuts. The pliers come in red or black and customers have a choice of five colors for the pivot bolt. The pliers cost $29.95.

Read more >>

Trek-Segafredo embraces discs

Trek-Segafredo riders will ride disc brakes 100 percent of the time on the team’s flagship Domane and Emonda bikes. The Domane is the bike of choice for the rough roads of northern Europe, while the Emonda is a climber’s machine made for brutal grand tour climbs. Riders will still ride rim brakes on Trek’s aero model, the Madone. The commitment to discs marks yet another chapter in the will-they-won’t-they saga of disc brakes at the WorldTour level. Last year, then-Quick-Step sprinter Marcel Kittel became the first rider to win a Tour de France stage on a disc-equipped bicycle.

Kinomap comes to the U.S.

Look out, Zwift. Kinomap is coming to town. Kinomap is a video sharing platform that offers live-action videos synchronized with corresponding maps. The site features approximately 70,000 miles of video courses. The video-sharing technology allows anyone to follow pre-existing routes on the app, as well as to upload their own video courses. Kinomap also added an additional feature in time for its U.S. release: multiplayer game sessions. Contestants can challenge each other by scheduling their multiplayer sessions directly from the Kinomap app. Popular routes on the app include oceanside rides in Big Sur, California and the Tuscan countryside. The app is available for IOS and Android platforms.

Read more >>

Liv lines up 11 women’s skills camps

Working with SRAM, Liv has set 11 dates for Liv Ladies AllRide mountain bike skills camps in 2018. In addition to riding instruction, the camps offer female riders a chance to learn about bike maintenance, repair, and set-up. Here are the dates:

March 17-18: Ocala, Florida

April 14-15: Sedona, Arizona

May 12-13: Bentonville, Arkansas

June 2-3: Bend, Oregon

June 23-24: Bend, Oregon

July 14-15: Big Sky, Montana

July 21-22: Grand Targhee, Wyoming

August 25-31: Destination: Italy

Sept 8-9: Lyndonville, Vermont

Sept 15-16: Brevard, North Carolina

Sept 19-20: Brevard, North Carolina (mid-week camp)

Read more >>