The Week in Tech: Ritchey dropper, new Stan’s, an alarm lock

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Ritchey dropper for the XC rider

Ritchey’s WCS Kite dropper post hits all the right notes for XC riding. It’s available as a 31.6-diameter or 30.9-diameter post with 90 millimeters or 125 millimeters of travel. The 31.6 diameter option with 125 millimeters of travel weighs a scant 500 grams. In addition to a full-drop or full-rise position, the Kite has a 35-millimeter drop option. The WCS Kite is a low-pressure system post with as little as 8-10 psi needed to actuate the post. It is compatible with a variety of brake lever and bar-mount configurations, including Shimano I-SPEC I/II & SRAM Matchmaker. A two-bolt trail post clamp offers easy adjustment. The WCS Kite costs $349.95.

Trek’s Domane line expands to women

In an effort to offer top-of-the-line technology and performance to women riders, Trek’s Domane line now includes women’s-specific models. Domane technology had been included in the Silque and Lexa models, but those will now be included under the Domane nomenclature. the Women’s-specific Design (WSD) gets applied to all touchpoints on the women’s models. (That includes a WSD handlebar, stem, saddle, and shorter crank length on certain sizes.) The Domane Women’s is available in both aluminum and carbon, and in disc and caliper options. the Domane SLR 6 Disc Women’s will be customizable through Project One. Trek has also included WSD bikes in the Madone and Emonda lines.

New XC and Enduro rims from Stan’s

Stan’s NoTubes Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 carbon rims offer 10 millimeters of radial compliance to absorb impacts, dampen vibration, and roll faster. The Crest is designed for cross-country racing with an internal rim width of 23 millimeters, and it’s intended for use with 2-inch to 2.5-inch tires. The Arch has an internal rim width of 26-millimeters to allow for bigger tires. The Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 rims will be available in 28-hole and 32-hole configurations. Additional options include Centerlock or 6-bolt disc mounts, and Shimano, SRAM XD, or OneUp freehubs. The Crest is only available in a 29er size; the set weighs 1,452 grams. The Arch is available in either a 27.5-inch or 29er size; the former size weighs 1,720 grams, and the latter weighs 1,794 grams. The Crest CB7 and Arch CB7 are available as individual rims or as part of complete wheelsets. Both wheelsets cost $1,399, and rims cost $600. The CB7 rims and wheelsets will be available in February.

MIPS expands brain safety technology

MIPS has added to its brain safety arsenal with two new technologies, the MIPS-F2 and the MIPS-E3. The MIPS-F2 system is built on the standard MIPS low-friction layer that provides 10-15 millimeters of omnidirectional movement in the two to three milliseconds following an impact. The low-friction layer in the MIPS-F2 is situated between the outer shell of the helmet and the foam liner on the interior. A series of elastomers and nylon brackets are molded into the helmet to allow the foam liner to move independently of the low-friction layer and the outer shell. This results in a 10 percent reduction in rotational forces that result from oblique impacts, MIPS says. The MIPS-E3 GlideWear liner is a dual-ply textile-based insert that acts as a low-friction layer. GlideWear is composed of two fabric layers. The fabric can be either sewed or welded together to fit inside the helmet. When inserted between the comfort padding of the helmet and the energy-absorbing helmet shell (EPS/EPP), the MIPS-E3 GlideWear liner works to provide broad coverage from rotational impacts without sacrificing comfort or sweat absorption.

Connex says its chain lasts longer than the rest

Connex by Wippermann conducted a chain wear test of all 11-speed chains on the market and claim its own chain — the stainless steel 11sX — lasts three times longer than some of its competitors, and further, it is the longest-lasting on the market. It is important to note, the test was conducted by Connex and not by a third party. The test involved submitting chains under a 600-Newton load with varying offsets and wear accelerators applied. After each test, each chain was cleaned and measured. Once a chain reached 1-percent elongation, the chain was considered worn out. Check out the video of the test below.

An alarming lock from Abus

ABUS’s newest folding bike lock is outfitted with an alarm. The ABUS Bordo 6000 Alarm lock has a 3D movement sensor that triggers a 100-decibel alarm should an attack be attempted. The lock operates with a key system and costs $169.99.

