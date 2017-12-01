VN Show: Is Froome’s Giro participation a blast or a bummer?

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Did Gaimon go too far in his new book? Phil Gaimon's new book has been generating lots of buzz. He pulls no punches in his unvarnished and raw look at pro cycling

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDWSport.com, VeloNews.com, RCS/Giro d’Italia, Flickr Creative Commons, YouTube/Tour de France, Wikimedia commons, YouTube/Moviemashup

It turns out the rumors were true: Chris Froome plans to race the 2018 Giro d’Italia. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we discuss Froome’s Giro bid, and what it means for the sport. Will Froome’s participation boost the Giro’s international reputation? Or will it squeeze the excitement out of cycling’s most unpredictable grand tour? We discuss.

Plus, which riders are most impacted by Froome’s Giro participation? Sure, Fabio Aru is probably bummed out, but who else may be nonplussed that the four-time Tour champ is taking his talents to Italy?

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show.