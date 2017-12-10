Resolution Cross: Anthony beats McFadden, Ortenblad does the double

When the dust had settled on a hot, dry Texas Sunday, two Californians came away with titles, and significant UCI points, at the Resolution Cross Cup. In the elite women’s race, Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross) would reign supreme and on the men’s side, Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) would go two-for-two on the weekend and secure his hold on the ProCX overall standings.

For the second day in a row, unusually warm and dry conditions greeted riders for the UCI C2 races at W. Cecil Winter Park, but most riders opted to power through the course without water bottles. Anthony remembered racing a muddy UCI event at the 2015 Resolution Cross Cup when the race was in January. She won that 2015 race. On Sunday, she returned to the top step of the podium.

“It was great. Both of these races have great vibes, great courses,” Anthony said, who finished second to Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles DNA Cycling) on Saturday. “After a very close battle with Courtenay yesterday, which came down to a sprint, I anticipated another challenging duel today. The course had aspects that suited both of us, so I tried to use the power sections to my advantage.”

The back-and-forth battle was underway again by the second lap. Both Anthony and McFadden put in multiple attacks, but either of them could not create a significant gap.

“We traded a few turns at the front,” Anthony explained. “I attacked every hill and would get a small gap, but Courtenay managed to reel me back in until my attack up the hill to the sand pit on the final lap. I know we both left it all out there, and I am psyched to head into nationals with a win.”

The sprint went to Anthony on Sunday, who edged McFadden by three seconds. Missouri’s Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) would recover from a minor crash on the technical downhill section out of the woods on the second lap and win a sprint with Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX) for third place. Honsinger would settle for fourth, just as she did on Saturday.

It is the second UCI win for Anthony this season, and the 13th race to finish in the top five.

Elite women top-10

1. Crystal Anthony, MAXXIS-SHIMANO PRO CYCLOCROSS, in 47:02

2. Courtenay Mcfadden, PIVOT CYCLES P/B DNA CYCLING, at 00:03

3. Sunny Gilbert, VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM, at 00:45

4. Clara Honsinger, at 00:47

5. Amanda Nauman, SDG – MUSCLE MONSTER, at 01:31

6. Samantha Runnels, SQUID BIKES, at 01:42

7. Erica Zaveta, GARNEAU-EASTON P/B TRANSITIONS LIFECARE, at 01:44

8. Laura Winberry, SPEEDVAGEN FAMILY RACING, at 01:47

9. Christina Gokey-Smith, RBM/MATRIX RACING, at 02:36

10. Rebecca Gross, ZERO D RACING, at 02:46

Ortenblad caputures win to go along with ProCX crown

The ProCX crown for the elite men was wrapped up with the two wins in Texas by Tobin Ortenblad. He came into the weekend with a 140-point advantage over Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team). Werner tried to make a dent in the standings by winning both days of the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix, but gained no ground, as Ortenblad also won both day.

“I feel really good coming out of the weekend,” Ortenblad said about his weekend sweep. “That’s a couple of consecutive UCI races, which is a good build for Nationals [in January].”

By the second lap of the men’s race, the field was strung out in single file. Slowly a few riders created separation. Sunday’s reversed direction on the course took the new sandpit out of play for Ortenblad. He said the group just couldn’t attack in the sand on Sunday.

“The technical parts were uphill, so everyone could stick together more. So I think it was harder in that aspect because everyone was either attacking or sitting in and not attacking, so there were more group tactics,” Ortenblad said. “I definitely wanted to try and break it up again, but this time without that sand into the uphill. That was definitely a favorable section for me yesterday because it was a big effort.”

With two laps to go, Ortenblad was looking to shake Michael van den Ham (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare), Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC) and Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized Title). Kaiser was the first one to attack with one to go, but his engine would run out of gas and he would finish fourth. A three-way battle for the victory ensued, with Ortenblad taking the sprint over Kisseberth, and van den Ham finishing third.

“Today towards the end it was still three of us going right into the finish,” Ortenblad said. “I was behind Michael [van den Ham] and he ran a little wider in the slippery corners before the end and I was able to get under him. Then Jack [Kisseberth] actually passed him too. So he and I held off Michael for first and second.”

It was a reverse of the second and third spots from Saturday when Kisseberth settled for the bronze and van den Ham took silver.

“Van den Ham and I were taking turns attacking Tobin,” Kisseberth said. “We were trying to tire him out because he won yesterday, and he is the obvious favorite. So we were both trying to work together. It didn’t quite work, but we all stayed together to the final. Tobin just had a bigger kick in the last sprint. I am still happy with second. It was a great race.”

Van den Ham said he stuck to his plan, but came up short. “Of course, I would have liked to have come up with a win,” he said. “On the last lap, I was riding the sand really well. Unfortunately, I just ran out of gas. I got stuck in one of the corners on that slippery turn near the finish. That was that. It was a great way to end the domestic season.”

Elite men full results

1. Tobin Ortenblad, SANTA CRUZ FACTORY RACING, 58:09

2. Jack Kisseberth, JAM FUND / NCC,0:58:10

3. Michael Van Den Ham, GARNEAU-EASTON CYCLING, 58:15

4. Cody Kaiser, LANGE TWINS/SPECIALIZED TITLE, 58:25

5. Eric Brunner, EVOL DEVOELITE RACING, 58:57

6. Troy Wells, TEAM CLIF BAR CYCLING, 59:00

7. Kevin Bradford-Parish,0:59:01

8. Brian Matter, LINEAR SPORT MTB, 59:11

9. Tristan Uhl, TEAM CCR ROOFING, 59:53

10. Jeremy Powers, ASPIRE RACING, 1:00:05

11. Cody Cupp, 1:00:27

12. Sean Babcock, 1:00:30

13. Scott Smith, JAM FUND / NCC, 1:00:56

14. Brandon Melott, BIKE LAB RACING TEAM ,1:01:07

15. Josh Direen, GROOVE SUBARU EXCEL SPORTS, 1:01:19

16. Nicolas Gaurin, PACC RACING,1:01:50

17. Dylan Postier, GARNEAU-EASTON P/B TRANSITIONS LIFECARE, 1:02:06

18. Erik Tonkin, 1:02:13

19. Christopher Ganter, 1:02:30

20. Alec Donahue, JAM FUND / NCC, 1:03:02

21. Stefan Rothe, 787 RACING, 1:03:11

22. Kyle Johnson, TEAM YACHT CLUB, 1:03:27

23. Colin Bromley, PHENOM P/B PHOBIO, 1:03:38

24. Nathan Winkelmann, BIKE LANE / ALLOY WHEEL REPAIR OF HOUSTON, 1:03:52

25. Tyler Cloutier, TRANSITIONS LIFECARE P/B GARNEAU-EASTON, 1:04:17

26. Derrick Saunders, COLONEL’S /FRED’S TEXAS, 1:04:29

27. Ian Gielar, JAM FUND / NCC, 1:05:43

28. Robert Kane, BICYCLE HEAVEN / PVA, 1:06:52

29. Katriel Statman, BAYOU CITY RACING

30. Steven Williams, RECYCLED CYCLES RACING

Elite women full results